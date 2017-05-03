High school notebook: Bishop Canevin names new girls basketball coach

Bishop Canevin announced Wednesday that Scott Dibble has been named the school's new girls basketball head coach. An assistant coach the past two seasons, Dibble replaces Tim Joyce, who was not retained.

The Crusaders have won back-to-back WPIAL championships and were PIAA runners-up this winter.

Prior to joining the Bishop Canevin staff, Dibble was a head coach for the New Castle girls team and Villa Maria Academy girls team and also was an associate men's coach at the Community College of Butler County. His Villa Maria teams won three state titles in 12 seasons.

“It was obvious to us that we had the best candidate for the job right here at Bishop Canevin,” athletic director Shawn Holup said. “Scott has proven himself to be a valuable asset to our girls basketball program and the school itself. He has the experience, energy and enthusiasm that inspires our girls to go above and beyond. Scott's leadership and communication skills, coupled with his solid work ethic, is sure to have a positive influence on our players.”

Serra names football coach

Two days after announcing the resignation of football coach Tony St. Angelo, Serra Catholic promoted assistant coach Jose Regus to head coach. Regus was an assistant coach at Serra Catholic.