Penn Hills to be well-represented at NFBD showcase

There is nothing wrong with just being yourself. That is the general message from the Never Fear Being Different organization.

The nonprofit, founded by Jordon Rooney and David Wright, looks to spread this message to high school student-athletes by hosting its second annual NFBD All-Star Showcase.

The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Tickets will be available at the gate — $10 for adults and $5 for students. Other festivities surrounding the showcase will be a live DJ, giveaways, henna, games and the release of the NFBD summer line.

“We want to give the kids the opportunity. They are the ones with the power and the influence to make a real difference. We can help make the change, but what we do is help facilitate it through the young people,” Rooney said.

“We want to make this fun and an experience for everyone involved.”

The all-star game, which will include a 40-yard dash to substitute the coin toss, will feature seniors from five states across the East Coast that are committed to play football at the Division I, II and III levels next season.

The student-athletes had to submit an application, and NFBD reviewed the submissions, as well as the players' social media accounts to see if they were positive influences in their communities.

“We aren't just an all-star game. We are an organization that wants to help inspire people and help them better their lives,” Rooney said.

“The kids have more power than ever. We see that the kids that set the trends in school if you are able to have a positive impact on them it's a trickle down effect. They are able to have a positive impact on other people in their school, as well.”

The showcase will feature seven Penn Hills seniors on Team Never Fear, which will face off against Team The Movement.

The group of Indians' participants includes wide receivers Rick Squires, Cam Tarrant and Jeremy Hamilton; offensive linemen Garrison Kemp and Khalee Cephas; and defensive backs Darrell Holloway and Tyler Blue.

Tarrant, who will play at Cal (Pa.) in the fall, completed 159 of 248 passes for 2,304 yards and 29 touchdowns last fall. On the ground, Tarrant led the Indians with 646 yards and four touchdowns on 108 carries.

“If they are taking the time to evaluate me and look at the film, it puts it really in perspective on how my season went and what people really thought of it,” Tarrant said.

Squires, who committed to Buffalo, finished with 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery last season. At wide receiver, he had 29 receptions for 437 yards and five touchdowns.

“My main focus is I want to have fun,” Squires said. “I want to win, but I have college to think about. I don't want to go out there and do something stupid. I just want to have fun.”

