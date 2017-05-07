Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Beaver's Wise scores twice to lead West to win in PSFCA All-Star Game

Jim Lane | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

ALTOONA — Beaver's Darius Wise of Beaver caught a pair of touchdown passes, and the West held off the East, 17-14, in the annual Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association All-Star Game on Sunday at Altoona's Mansion Park.

Wise, who will play collegiately at Colorado State, caught a 16-yard TD pass from Williamsport's Isiah Hankins late in the second quarter and iced the game for the West when he grabbed a 29-yard scoring strike from Montoursville Area's Brycen Mussina midway through the fourth quarter.

Mussina, the son of former major league pitcher Mike Mussina, connected with Wise with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left to give the West a 17-7 advantage.

The East scored in the final minute to make the game close.

The West's other points came on a 31-yard field goal by Gateway's Jordan Washington in the third quarter. Washington, who will play at IUP, also kicked two extra points.

“Obviously, there were great athletes on both teams,” said West coach Kevin Steele of Bedford. “Fortunately, we were able to make a few more big plays and then persevere at the end.

“I'm proud of all the kids. I think they had a good experience, and I hope they made some memories and friendships.”

The West most valuable player, as selected by officials from the coaching association, was State College wide receiver Noah Woods, who will attend Slippery Rock.

Woods caught three passes for 90 yards and ran the ball twice for 12 yards. He was instrumental in the West's last scoring drive when he made a nice catch of a Mussina pass for 39 yards.

“It feels really good,” Woods said. “We lost our last playoff game, so this was my last game in high school. To win (the game) and win the MVP, too, is just great.”

Tre McNeill, a defensive back from Philadelphia LaSalle, earned East MVP with an interception and eight tackles. McNeill recovered a fumbled punt in the end zone for the East's first touchdown.

Jim Lane is a freelance writer.

