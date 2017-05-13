Penn Hills' Squires shines in NFBD All-Star Showcase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rick Squires didn't think much about his football scholarship from Buffalo when he was sprawling into the end zone Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Time was expiring and the Penn Hills standout wanted to register a touchdown for team Never Fear at the second annual Never Fear Being Different All-Star Showcase.

Playing with five of his high school teammates, Squires wanted to end his prep career with a victory. Squires accomplished that, catching two touchdown passses and intercepting a pass to lead Never Fear past Movement, 21-7.

“It was a 15-yard penalty if you don't celebrate, so I took advantage of it,” said Squires, who was chosen as the game's most valuable player.

Squires was one of seven players committed to major college programs to participate. Athletes from this level have typically avoided these games because of fear of injury, leading to struggles for all-star games. The most heavily recruited WPIAL player from this class, Clairton's Lamont Wade, made a cameo appearance at halftime kicking a field goal to win souvenir footballs for kids.

The crown jewel of all-stars in Pennsylvania — the Big 33, which has been contested 58 times — has struggled to set a date for the game this summer. The collapse of the Big 33 Scholarship fund put that game's long-term future in doubt.

Other games have struggled for interest and participation because of demands of college coaches and fear of injuries.

“This is a classic win-win-win,” said Never Fear coach Don Holl, who coaches at Gateway. “I know that people have to buy tickets. The short version is people love football, and these kids love to play. I think there's room for games like this in our football cycle.”

The NFBD wants to buck the trend by building the game around focusing on a message. Their mission is to help teens develop positive mindsets and stress the importance of character.

Squires, who caught four passes for 76 yards, appreciated the atmosphere.

“I liked how he organized it and let us be us,” Squires said. “Instead of trying to lock us in, he just wanted us to have fun. That's what I liked about it too. It wasn't a strict environment for our last high school game.”

Defensive back Tyler Blue had fun and helped lead Never Fear's defense, which limited Movement to 1 yard in the first half.

Blue, who will play at Millersville in the fall, also wasn't hung up on possibly getting hurt.

“You shouldn't worry about injury,” Blue said. “The time you worry about injury, that's the time you get injured.”

One player who stepped in because of injury played a vital role for Never Fear. Sharpsville's Luke Henwood came in during the first quarter to replace Jason Brown, a Fredericksburg, Va., resident. On his first play, Henwood threw a 3-yard touchdown to Squires. He would complete six of his first seven passes, including three touchdown strikes.

Movement spent the first half stalling out. Never Fear started out inside Movement territory on its first three drives. Dorian Johnson (West Mifflin) provided Movement with its highlight in the first half, intercepting Brown on Never Fear's first drive.

Movement scored its first touchdown when McKeesport's Ray Zellars scored on a run as time expired in the third. Jahmiel Wade, a Michigan State recruit from Battle Creek, Mich., cut the lead to 21-14 with a 40-yard touchdown run with 7:59 remaining.

Mt. Lebanon's Jack Young also caught a touchdown pass from Henwood, who finished with a game-high 110 yards passing.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.