Football

WPIAL rules Pine-Richland's White ineligible
Chris Harlan | Monday, May 15, 2017, 8:39 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

In a “very narrow, split vote,” the WPIAL board ruled ineligible Pine-Richland junior Kenny White, a football standout who transferred from West Allegheny.

White, who transferred in March, attended an eligibility hearing Monday in Green Tree. He's ineligible in football only for one year from his transfer date, WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley said.

At White's request, hearing testimony was closed to the media.

A 6-foot, 185-pound running back and defensive back, White was a 1,313-yard rusher when West Allegheny won the WPIAL Class 5A title last season. He moved in mid-March with his father into the Pine-Richland district.

“It doesn't pass the smell test,” O'Malley said, “but what it does pass is the presumptive eligibility (requirement in the PIAA transfer rules). He moved.”

White considered a transfer last summer but ultimately returned to West Allegheny.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

