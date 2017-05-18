Crown ready to 'change the program' at South Allegheny

The football tradition at South Allegheny High School dipped over the past five years. The Gladiators last made the playoffs in 2012. That was also the last time they won more than two games in a season.

So when veteran Pat Monroe resigned after last season, South Allegheny athletic director Eric Roche began the search to find a new coach.

To Roche, a perfect candidate would be a balance between having a winning pedigree and familiarity with the program. There was only one candidate in the WPIAL that fit that description — Mike Crown.

“His 27-plus years of experience coaching football at the high school level,” Roche said about one of the reasons that made Crown the right fit. “His immeasurable enthusiasm and passion for football is contagious. With coach Crown being a teacher at South Allegheny, it will enable him to build a rapport with the team both on and off the field.”

Over the last 10 years as a linebackers and defensive coach at South Fayette, Crown has endured a lot of success. Five times he was a part of a team that only lost once, but the high came in 2013 and ‘14 when the Lions won back-to-back PIAA championships with undefeated records.

Although it wasn't the beginning of his coaching career, his time at South Fayette under head coach Joe Rossi showed Crown what it takes to be a winner.

“Joe (Rossi) is always prepared,” Crown said. “He spends a lot time in the film room. The way he conducts himself on and off the field. He is one of the best guys I have been around.”

In fact, it was Crown who was originally Rossi's coach. While Rossi was attending Chartiers Valley High School, Crown began his coaching career, serving as Rossi's linebackers coach with the Colts.

“He is a calming voice in the room,” Rossi said about Crown. “His greatest attribute is how he works with kids.

“He was the first call once I got the South Fayette job in 2007. He is the fourth guy in 10 years to go on as a head coach from our program. He will definitely be missed.”

After Chartiers Valley, Crown moved to Carlynton where he was an assistant for a year before becoming head coach of the Cougars from 1998-2004. After that, Crown jumped around as an assistant at Sto-Rox and Bishop Canevin, each for a year, before joining Rossi at South Fayette.

Crown is no stranger to the South Allegheny community. Since 2004, he has been a business and computer teacher at South Allegheny High School. So while he still needs to learn the kids on the field, he has already developed a rapport with them in the classroom.

“I am familiar with everyone,” Crown said. “I felt for the kids. When Pat resigned, I was iffy with what I wanted to do. I talked to the kids and staff members and figured this was the right time to step in and move the program forward.”

With move comes change. That is something Crown cannot stress enough. From practices, to the weight room, to competing for positions, to their mindset, everything is going to change.

“We are going to change the program,” Crown said. “That is the expectation for the program. We are going to get bigger, faster and stronger. I can't stress that we are going to change everything enough.

“When things don't work, things can't stay the same. They are familiar with practicing and lifting at the stadium. We are changing that up. We will be doing it on campus. We are changing things up. The administration and school board is behind us. We are going to do everything for a purpose. We are going to do the right thing. The wins will come if we do that.”

Roche is convinced Crown will change the expectations, as well.

“We have always had tough, hard-working kids here at South Allegheny,” Roche said. “We are looking to build a program where the team doesn't hope to win, but expects to win.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.