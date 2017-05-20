Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland high school notebook: Penn State signs two local track and field athletes
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 6:18 p.m.

Penn State already has a strong track and field program, and a pair of local recruits should fit right in.

Penn State announced the signings of 14 new athletes, including Penn-Trafford senior Nick Wagner and Greensburg Central Catholic senior Moira O'Shea.

Both won WPIAL titles Thursday at Baldwin and both will try to win PIAA titles later this week.

Wagner won the Class AAA 800-meter run in 1 minute, 53.69 seconds. O'Shea won the 1,600-meter run and placed fifth in the 3,200.

Showcase a success

Another Westmoreland County Coaches Association Underclassmen Football Showcase is in the books, and organizers again are pleased with the turnout. WCCA president Larry Sellito said 122 players attended the event May 13 at Hempfield and worked out in front of 47 college coaches representing 32 schools from Division I-FCS to Division III.

Among the highlights: Franklin Regional's Mike Evans was the “performer of the day” after running the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds and the pro shuttle in 3.72 seconds. He also broad jumped 10 feet, 1 inch, and bench-pressed 135 pounds 25 times.

Greensburg Salem's Jordan Hirst benched 225 pounds 16 times.

“Participants got plenty of individual offensive and defensive work with local high school head coaches, leading them through the drills and performance package,” Sellito said.

Queen to W&J

Hempfield senior Zach Queen will continue his basketball career at Washington & Jefferson. Queen, one of the Spartans' most dependable backcourt players, was a two-year starter.

More interest in Hawkins

Logan Hawkins is going to have plenty of choices when it comes to his college football future. The list of interested schools keeps growing for the junior lineman from Penn-Trafford.

Army offered recently, and Ball State followed, giving Hawkins (6-foot-2, 270 pounds) five Division I offers. The others are from Akron, Robert Morris and Eastern Michigan.

Hawkins had 43 tackles and eight sacks last season.

• Hempfield junior quarterback Justin Sliwoski has his second offer to play in the Ivy League. Dartmouth reached out to the 6-2, 190-pound pro-style passer. He threw for 1,954 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall.

Columbia also likes Sliwoski.

Wagner to McKendree

Franklin Regional hockey player Charleigh Wagner committed to McKendree, which fields a Division II program and is located in Lebanon, Ill.

Scholarship for Silvis

Ligonier Valley senior Brandon Silvis was one of five recipients of a Western Pennsylvania Golf Association scholarship.

Employees of WPGA member clubs are eligible.

The exact amount of the scholarship was not specified, but the WPGA said it will award $56,000 in scholarship money to nine students.

Silvis has worked in the pro shop at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar since 2014 and plans to attend St. Vincent.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

