Beaver Falls football stays in-house to maintain winning tradition

The long, storied tradition of Beaver Falls football returned to its glory days last year. After losing their first game of the season to Aliquippa, the Tigers rattled off 13 straight wins to claim the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles.

It was a masterful coaching job by Ryan Matsook. One deserving of an encore performance. Except there won't be one, at least from Matsook. After 11 seasons, Matsook decided to retire his post as the Tigers head coach.

“Ryan was the head coach for 11 seasons,” Beaver Falls athletic director James Carbone said of Matsook, who was 101-26. “He is a great coach, and I wish him the best at his new administrative role at Western Beaver.”

It is a tough position to take over for a defending championship-winning coach. But don't expect the program to miss a beat. After serving as the defensive coordinator for the Tigers the past two years, Nick Nardone stepped up to take over the team.

“Taking the head coaching job at Beaver Falls was a no-brainer for me,” Nardone said. “I have been a teacher and a coach in the district for the last four years and the defensive coordinator for the last two. I've always wanted to be a head coach at some point in my life, so when Ryan decided to retire, I decided to go for it.”

For the district, it was essential they hire someone in-house with the unique situation they were dealt.

“He has been an integral part of our success,” Carbone said about Nardone. “In addition, Nick is a teacher on our staff and has an outstanding rapport with our students. It truly wasn't a matter of if Nick was going to be a head coach some day. It was a matter of when. We are excited to have him, plus many of our previous assistant coaches will remain on staff. We have had success, and we want to maintain continuity.”

Nardone is a 2007 graduate of Ellwood City, where he was a four-year starter at quarterback and safety. He then went on to play college football at Lafayette. He played five years after missing some time with an ACL tear his sophomore and junior seasons. He played his last two years at outside linebacker, where he began to hone in on his work as a player and coach on the defensive side of the ball. Nardone earned his masters of education from Slippery Rock and has been a part of the Beaver Falls community since 2013.

During last year's title run, the Tigers defense allowed 15.1 points per game under Nardone, but he knows the pressure will elevate as he becomes the head coach.

“There's going to be pressure for a new head coach no matter how well the previous year went,” Nardone said. “What we did last year was unreal and an amazing accomplishment for the program, the school and the community. But, I honestly have been so busy with how late we got started I haven't had time to worry about pressure. All of my focus is on this coming season and preparing our guys to compete at the highest level we possibly can.”

Among the exiting seniors, Nardone also will have to deal with replacing the Tigers' jack-of-all-trade junior, Malik Shepherd. Shepherd transferred to Aliquippa but was denied eligibility by the WPIAL this week.

“I haven't had much involvement with the situation,” Nardone said. “I was asked by our administrators to attend the hearing, which I did, but was mostly just there to represent the football program. The situation is none of my concern now because Malik is no longer a student at Beaver Falls. My concern and the concern of the coaching staff is our current student-athletes.”

While the players, administration and coaches will surely miss Matsook, the overwhelming amount of confidence in Nardone shows the Tigers will have a smooth transition.

“Even though we wanted to maintain continuity, there will be a transition, as well,” Carbone said. “Nonetheless, we believe we will have continued success and that success is not just measured in wins and losses.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.