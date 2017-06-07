Westmoreland County rivalries set aside for Foothills Classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rosters for the WCCA Foothills Football Classic at 7 p.m. Friday at Norwin Knights Stadium:

When the drape is peeled back and the Foothills Football Classic officially returns Friday night for the first time since 2008, the Blue Team plans to put its fast-sprouting camaraderie on display.

Westmoreland County's all-star football showcase kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Norwin Knights Stadium and teams will block, tackle and run behind teammates they have only known for a short time. But according to coaches and players of the boys in Blue, it only took the group a few days to click.

“I had a lot of apprehension at first when the rosters were put together,” said Blue Team head coach Greg Botta, who coaches Franklin Regional. “We were relying on the recommendations of coaches and a lot of conversation from a lot of people. It's not like the Big 33 where you see film on every kid. But after seeing these guys together and what they can do, it's encouraging.”

Rosters were announced in April and teams practiced four days this week, at Franklin Regional and Hempfield, before Thursday's final walk-through at Hempfield.

“We are playing the best of the best in Westmoreland County,” said Norwin's Pedro Schmidt, a North Dakota commit and receiver for the Blue side. “So it will definitely give us something to look forward to before college ball comes around.”

The Blue team has players from Norwin, Jeannette, Yough, Southmoreland, Belle Vernon, Penn-Trafford, Franklin Regional and Greensburg Central Catholic.

Botta likes his team's football IQ and how players have taken to a different, albeit dummied down, playbook. Teams had to exchange offensive formations as not to give one team too great an advantage, but the playmakers can outshine the other all they'd like.

The Blue squad plans to play as one.

“We have a lot of smart kids,” Botta said. “In a game like this you might expect egos to come out. But that has not been the case. From the first time they got together at the (introduction event) at Lakeview to our first practice, our kids have pulled together. No egos. No trash-talking. It's been nice to see.”

Burrell, Valley, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Derry, Mt. Pleasant, Kiski School, Latrobe and Greensburg Salem are represented on the Red Team, coached by Valley's Muzzy Colosimo, the former coach at Greensburg Central Catholic.

“I'm looking forward to playing with kids from different classifications and learning a different system,” said Dom Eisaman, a recent Greensburg Central grad and one of two quarterbacks for the Blue side. Jeannette's Gio Vonne Sanders is the other. “Nobody really knows what it's like to play those other guys.”

Sanders threw for 1,570 yards with 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions last season, while Eisaman threw for 1,538 yards and 11 scores.

Sanders initially planned to attend a prep school but could be walking back those plans. Eisaman is headed to Washington & Jefferson to play quarterback.

“Hopefully, we'll throw the ball a lot,” Eisaman said about Friday night.

The breakdown of run and pass plays must be 60 to 40 percent, respectively, the rules say.

“There's so much talent here,” said Jeannette's Kareem Hall, who will play tailback for the Blue. “I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do. We're going to put points up, I can tell you that.”

Hall ran for 1,089 yards and 20 TDs last fall.

All-star games have a tendency to bring rivals together. Jeannette and GCC is a prime example, with players joining sides in the Foothills. Norwin and Penn-Trafford players also bury the axe for one late-spring night.

The same is true for the Red team, which has players from rivals Hempfield and Greensburg Salem.

“We have been wanting this for a long time,” said GCC's Jassan Eubank, a defensive end for the Blue who verbally committed to Edinboro. “G (Sanders) and Kareem are my cousins. We're family. We're going to make some plays.”

Hall and Kyle Turkovsky of Norwin are the only running backs listed on the Blue roster.

Zane Flynn of Franklin Regional, Jake Lauteri of Yough and GCC's Alvin Ross are key receivers for the Blue.

Botta's staff features a number of local head coaches, including Jeannette's Roy Hall, Norwin's Dave Brozeski and Penn-Trafford's John Ruane.

“A lot of us run a lot of the same stuff,” Botta said. “With P-T, you might see more pass plays. And (Brozeski) is running our defense. It's a nice mix.”

Botta admits his reputation as a conservative coach precedes him, but the Foothills could bring out his wild side.

“We run the ball here for purpose,” Botta said. “But I want to have some trick plays ready too.”

The defense, which will be limited by rules that prevent blitzing and keeps the unit in a base 3-4 formation with one-on-one coverage, still wants to cut the tires on the Red offense.

Linebackers to watch include Norwin's Aaron Carr (Cal Pa.), Penn-Trafford's Brendan Kelly (Mercyhurst) and Jeannette's Mark Wormack (Cal Pa.).

There are three scratches for the Blue. One of the game's top-recruited players, Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine, will miss the Foothills after having knee surgery this week. The big-play receiver is a Robert Morris recruit.

Belle Vernon's Nick Hall and Mike Fine declined to play.

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

The game will feature 15-minute quarters.

“These kids are getting ready for college so we'll use college quarters,” WCCA president Larry Sellitto said. “It's going to be a great event. We're hoping the weather is nice and people come out.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.