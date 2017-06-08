Burrell's Marra values final time to shine on gridiron

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the rosters for Friday's Foothills Football Classic were released in early April, Burrell's Anthony Marra was listed as a quarterback.

While he is not a quarterback, Marra said he always has been willing to play any position the Red team coaches want him to, on offense or defense.

“Really, I would play anywhere on the field,” said Marra, who now is listed as a defensive back but also could play outside linebacker when the game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Norwin High School.

The Foothills Classic, brought back by the Westmoreland County Coaches Association after a hiatus since 2008, brings together many top seniors from the 19 Westmoreland County schools that sponsor football.

The game is a special one for Marra, who, unlike many of the players in this game, will not continue to play football in college.

He will wrestle at the next level and compete for Notre Dame College, a Division II school in Ohio.

“I love it,” Marra said. “I needed one last time to play a football game. I am cherishing every moment of this week. I am trying to have fun and be aggressive, but not too aggressive. Obviously, no one wants to get hurt.”

Rivalries are set aside this week as adversaries in the fall become friends and teammates.

That is the case for Marra at Burrell and the four Red team members from Valley: linebacker Jarrett Fair, offensive lineman Jonas Fair, wide receiver Nijal Rodgers and lineman Noah Walker. The Bucs' and Vikings' football rivalry is one of the most celebrated in the area.

Marra missed last fall's game with Valley because of an elbow injury, but he's experienced the game's intensity in previous seasons.

“I talk to them now like we've been good friends for a long time,” he said. “It's intense when we're playing, but now, we're all out here doing the same thing for the same goal. We all want to win that game.”

Rodgers, a Bethany football recruit, echoed Marra's sentiments.

“I've been talking to him,” Rodgers said. “He's pretty cool. When we played Burrell (in the fall), it was intense. But it's nice to be on the same side now. We've never played against guys from big schools like Norwin, Franklin Regional and Penn-Trafford. It's going to be fun.”

Burrell and Valley are on the Red team with fellow A-K Valley member Kiski Area. Representing the Cavaliers will be Jon Bracy (defensive end), DJ Franklin (defensive back) and Cameron Mika (offensive line).

“We don't see Valley and Burrell guys during the season, so this is a beautiful experience,” said Franklin, who will play football at Division III Hiram (Ohio).

“We never had the opportunity to play some of those local teams with being in different classifications,” said Mika, a Westminster commit. “We just would see them in seven-on-sevens. We never got the chance to go up against them with the pads on. We knew all the names. It was just putting the face with the names and seeing them in action on the field.”

Also on the Red team, fronted by Valley head coach Muzzy Colosimo, are players from Derry, Greensburg Salem, Kiski School, Hempfield, Latrobe and Mt. Pleasant.

“This is so much fun,” said Jonas Fair, who, like his brother Jarrett, will play at Grove City. “It feels like the season was just yesterday. During the season, I was rehabbing a neck injury. It's totally fine now. My technique isn't suffering as bad because I can actually put my face into the blocks more. Hopefully, I can get some film of this game so I can see how much I've improved from the season.”

Franklin Regional's Greg Botta is coaching the Blue team, which, in addition to Franklin Regional, Penn-Trafford and Norwin, features players from Belle Vernon, Greensburg Central Catholic, Jeannette and Yough.

Botta also will coach in the Big 33 Classic, set for June 17 in Hershey.

Colosimo returns to the coaching ranks in the Foothills Classic after two previous opportunities. He will coach with Vikings assistants Will Colosimo and Frank Blair.

When the game kicks off Friday, it will be exactly 3,275 days since the last Foothills Classic game in 2008. Muzzy Colosimo said he can't wait one minute more.

“It's so nice to see all of these kids talking to one another and being friendly in the spirit of football,” he said. “It's great to be able to work with my (Valley) guys one more time and also all of the other talented players. No matter what happens in the game, win or lose, it's all very worthwhile.”

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.