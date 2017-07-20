Ground-based Valley shines at 7-on-7 tournament

Muzzy Colosimo generally favors a ground-based attack as the foundation of Valley football's offense, and it paid off to the tune of a 1,000-yard rusher and winning season last fall.

But with running the ball out of the question at Thursday's Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 tournament, the Vikings showed they can succeed through the air if needed.

As rising junior quarterback Tyler Green spread the ball around to a handful of expected contributors at wide receiver, Valley compiled a 4-1 record at the annual county competition at Latrobe. The Vikings defeated Hempfield, Derry, Southmoreland and Mt. Pleasant, with only a loss to Penn-Trafford keeping them from an undefeated record in pool play and a berth in the championship game.

“It feels good to be able to go home and tell people that we beat some good teams out here,” Green said.

The competitions take away running the ball and rushing the passer, putting the spotlight directly on the quarterback's ability to connect with receivers and the defense's ability to stop them.

“I just want to see our kids compete, how they're going to compete against bigger schools,” said Valley offensive coordinator Will Colosimo, who along with Joel Dolinski and A.J. Saunders coached the team Thursday in Muzzy Colosimo's absence. “They're going to see better competition because they're playing against bigger kids, and I want to see who's going to compete.”

Despite playing with the smallest roster — 13 players, including four freshmen — Valley beat eventual champion Hempfield in its opening game, knocked off Southmoreland on a last-second touchdown pass from Green to Darius Johnson and rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat Mt. Pleasant, 17-16, again on a last-second score by Johnson.

“Heart beating fast, you feel it,” Green said. “(You've) got to get everybody going, everybody on the same page. People felt lackadaisical because we were down. So (you've) got to get everyone together, just keep it going, boom. We did the same play three times, just kept it going, delivering the ball.”

After the graduation of 1,000-yard rusher Chase Balla, who will play at Allegheny in the fall, Valley's offense needs playmakers. Rising junior Deonte Ross figures to see a lion's share of work at running back, but the work of Green and receivers Noah Hutcherson, Johnson, Malik Richardson, Von Ross and more will take on some importance.

“(Seven-on-sevens are) good because it helps me get my timing down, know how everybody runs, what they're going to do in situations like this down at the wire,” Green said. “It just helps a lot.”

Green's progression could mean a lot to Valley's potential success this fall as well. A first-time starter last season, the quarterback experienced ups and downs as a sophomore as the Vikings finished 6-3 but on the outside of the postseason.

Some of those ups and downs reappeared Thursday, Colosimo said, but Green continued to show the progress he felt toward the end of 2016.

“With the athletes we have, we're trying to spread the ball out and give it to those guys out in space a little more,” Colosimo said. “(Ross) is going to be a bruiser. So we gave him as a hammer. It'd be nice to get some of these skill guys out at space.

“Tyler is still a young quarterback, (but) he's learning a lot more about reading defenses, how defenses are aligned. When he first comes to the line of scrimmage, he pretty much has an idea of where he wants to go. He's developed quite a bit from his freshman year and last year.”

Green said he spent much of his offseason working on his reads.

“We've been working hard, especially since we're such a young team,” he said. “We have something to prove this year. We came up short two times in a row for the playoffs, so this year we're trying to make a run.”

