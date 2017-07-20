Hempfield overcomes early loss to defend WCCA 7-on-7 football title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Defending Westmoreland County Coaches' Association 7-on-7 football champion Hempfield didn't get off to a good start Thursday at the 2017 tournament at Latrobe High School.

The Spartans lost to Valley early in the morning in the first of five bracket-round games.

But Hempfield finished strong, defeating rivals Penn-Trafford and Norwin along the way and ended up winning the tournament title for the second consecutive year. Hempfield also defeated Southmoreland, Derry and Mt. Pleasant to win its division.

Hempfield, Penn-Trafford and Valley finished pool play tied at 4-1, but the Spartans won the tiebreaker on point differential.

Hempfield defeated Norwin, 22-8, in the championship game as quarterback Justin Sliwoski tossed scoring strikes to Derrick McFadden (6 yards) and to Braden Brose (20 and 10 yards).

The Spartans led 22-0 before Norwin sophomore quarterback Jack Salopek hit Zeke Houser (20 yards) for a score. Norwin defeated Jeannette, Latrobe, Yough, Greensburg Salem and Franklin Regional to win its division.

"We could have folded up the tents after that loss to Valley," Hempfield coach Rich Bowen said. "But the players bounced back nicely. Valley played well against us.

"We were able to see improvements on defense. That's something we've been emphasizing all summer."

Hempfield's linebackers and defensive backs scored two points against Norwin for getting stops. McFadden also had a key interception in the win against Penn-Trafford.

"When you have Justin, Braden and some of our receivers returning, you expect to score," Bowen said. "Braden had a big day, and Justin threw it well. But I was pleased with the way the defense performed."

Senior Nick DiAndreth, the Spartans' leading receiver from 2016, did not play because he had his wisdom teeth extracted this week.

"It was a great day," Sliwoski said. "We gained a ton of positive things that will help us to compete and win. These camps prepare us for the regular season."

Norwin coach Dave Brozeski said his team didn't play well in the finals, but performed better during the earlier games to reach the championship.

"I was pleased, especially early," Brozeski said. "We just have to learn how to finish. We saw plays being made by different players throughout the day. We just didn't make enough plays and they did in the finals."

Four previous participants — Belle Vernon, Monessen, Greensburg Central Catholic and Kiski Area — decided not to compete this season, while Burrell and Ligonier Valley also were absent. This is the week Ligonier Valley attends a team camp at Shippensburg.

"We got some good work in," Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer said of the annual event featuring Westmoreland County teams. "I didn't feel we played up to expectations. We've been a lot better at camps this summer."

Derry coach Tim Sweeney wasn't worried about the final scores. He wanted to see if his players lined up properly. Quarterback Ryan Polinsky, who Sweeney calls his general, said he wanted to work on timing with his receivers.

"You don't know what you have until you put the pads on," Sweeney said. "When you starting playing for real is when you find out about your team."

