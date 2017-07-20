Longtime Jeannette coach Reitz returns to field after leukemia battle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There is a score that won't appear on the sports page but they will be talking about the result for a while.

After all, this was a pretty big upset, a stunning comeback, even, that beat the odds.

Ray Reitz 1, Leukemia 0.

Reitz may be unrecognizable to those who haven't seen him since leukemia leveled him for the better part of a year, but he is back to looking the part he knows best. He has returned to high school football as a volunteer coach with Greensburg Salem.

The longtime Jeannette coach, who guided the Jayhawks to two WPIAL championships and a PIAA title during the Terrelle Pryor years, said his illness is in remission.

He was greeted by many old friends at Thursday's WCCA 7-on-7 Tournament at Latrobe.

“Miracles do happen,” said Reitz's son, Ryan, an assistant coach at Jeannette.

Ray Reitz is regaining strength and blending back in after his life took a sharp turn. Never one for the spotlight, he is humble about his experience and downplays his return.

“I'm feeling better and just glad to be back,” said Reitz, who had lost 70 pounds since his diagnosis in December 2016. He was a frail 150 pounds at one point and a shell of his former self.

“When he said he was coming back, it gave me chills,” said Jeannette coach Roy Hall, who coached with Reitz for over two decades. “I wanted to hug him so tight, but they say I'm heavy-handed so I didn't want to hurt him.”

Thinking his diabetes was going haywire, Reitz started to notice fatigue and weight loss. A closer examination revealed a much greater problem.

“I looked in the mirror, and something wasn't right,” said Reitz, who was head coach at Jeannette for four seasons after 21 years as an assistant. He also coached five seasons at Latrobe. “I said to my wife (Diana), I have cancer. I know I do.”

A double-take is necessary now to friends who have given Reitz and his family space; those who remember the steely-eyed coach with the big presence the way he looked before.

“He's one tough guy,” Hempfield coach Rich Bowen said. “What an inspiration for everybody.”

Reitz is much thinner. He has a white beard. His features have changed. But that unmistakable gruff voice and subtle sense of humor gives him away.

“It's been a month since I had my last chemo,” he said. “It was a scary thing. It knocks you down.”

Four months of intense chemotherapy allowed Reitz to fight back. Patience and support helped him pull through.

“You're so out of it,” Reitz said. “I basically had to learn how to walk again after being in that hospital bed for all that time.”

Reitz's presence brought a greater sense of pride to the Greensburg Salem program.

“It puts life in perspective,” Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer said. “Ray told us in February that he'd be back by May. He doesn't want sympathy. He is such a competitor. He used that competitive edge to beat cancer.”

Hall took over for Reitz when Reitz left Jeannette.

“If he'd have stayed, I would have been his assistant forever,” Hall said.

A fundraiser in May at Ferrante's Lakeview helped raise money for the Reitz family.

“I tell you what, Jeannette people have been so supportive and I can't thank them enough,” Reitz said.

Ryan Reitz said he and his mother took turns staying overnight at the hospital for three weeks when Ray was bedridden.

“My mom was the glue,” Ryan said. “When times got tough, she held it together. We looked at her for inspiration, to be honest.

“There was always that hope that one day he'd get back on the field. He did it.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.