High school notebook: Westmoreland County coaches value benefits of Week Zero

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Week Zero met with mixed reactions last football season when the PIAA gave teams the option to play a second scrimmage or an opening game a week before the traditional start of the season.

But Westmoreland County teams have taken a liking to the concept. In fact, a number of them will play season-opening games Aug. 25.

Among them are popular rivalry games: Greensburg Salem at Hempfield; Penn-Trafford at Norwin; and Latrobe at Derry.

“We need to be ready for Week Zero and make sure everyone is in shape,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “It can be Cramp City. We're excited to play a rivalry game, and so is Norwin. We have to try and match their intensity.”

Training camps open Aug. 14, and the first scrimmages are Aug. 19.

One would be hard-pressed to find a player who would prefer a scrimmage to a game in Week Zero.

“It helps get us ready for conference play,” said Latrobe senior Jason Armstrong, an all-conference tight end who will move to quarterback this season.

“It's better to have more competition and a game atmosphere. We like playing Derry because they're so close.”

In addition, Jeannette is at East Allegheny, Monessen plays at Charleroi, Mt. Pleasant is at Laurel Highlands, Burrell hosts Springdale, Kiski Area hosts Canon McMillan, and Yough goes to Freeport.

Greensburg Central Catholic will play at Tuscarawas Central Catholic in New Philadelphia, Ohio, on Aug. 26.

The replacements

Latrobe's Armstrong was one of the better pass-catching tight ends in Class 5A last season but will move to quarterback after the graduation of three-sport standout Austin Butler.

“It's very similar to what Franklin Regional did with Simon Behr last season,” Latrobe coach Jason Marucco said. “You want to get the ball in the hands of your best athletes.”

Butler threw for 1,285 yards, finding Armstrong 11 times for 145 yards.

Jeannette also will make a position switch to work in a new quarterback.

Senior Robert Kennedy moves from wide receiver, where he caught 22 passes for 429 yards and seven touchdowns. He replaces Gio Vonne Sanders, who put up 1,570 yards with 22 TDs before heading to Pitt, where he plans to wrestle.

Dollars and sense

Some spectators took liberties with the Westmoreland County Coaches Association charging admission for its seven-on-seven football tournament Thursday at Latrobe's Rossi Field.

What some don't know is that the WCCA is a nonprofit organization and uses funds to not only put on eight championship events but also for scholarships for county athletes.

Last year, the association awarded seven scholarships worth a total of $9,000.

“The goal is to increase the number of scholarships for 2017 not only in number, but also amount,” WCCA president Larry Sellitto said.

Champions at each event can receive trophies, plaques, medals and T-shirts.

And Sellitto said the WCCA changes venues for some events every two years so that booster clubs can earn a profit through concession sales.

“Our goal is the student-athletes from Westmoreland County,” Sellitto said.

Brown coaching at GCC

Darius Brown wanted to break into coaching after an all-conference and all-region football career at St. Vincent.

But one of the only openings available, Brown discovered, was at his high school's archrival. Brown is a Jeannette graduate but will help coach receivers and defensive backs this season at ... wait for it ... Greensburg Central Catholic.

“I think I have lost a few fans, including a few in my own house,” Brown said. “I wanted to get some experience.”

New GCC coach Aaron Smetanka played quarterback at St. Vincent. He also brought another former SVC player in Mike Mackowick and former SVC coach Bret Colbert, the nephew of the Steelers' Kevin Colbert.

“I plan on being here as long as (Smetanka) has me,” Brown said. “But I don't want to be an assistant forever.”

GCC's defensive coordinator is Paul Suehr, a former West Allegheny assistant.

WPIAL golf sites

The WPIAL golf committee released postseason sites for the upcoming season. The boys Class AA individual championship will be Sept. 28 at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley Heights, and the Class AAA boys final will be Oct. 3 at Nemacolin Country Club in Beallsville.

The girls Class AAA and AA finals are set for Oct. 4 at Diamond Run Golf Club in Ohio Township.

The boys and girls team finals will return to Cedarbrook Golf Club in Rostraver on Oct. 12.

The season opens with tryouts Aug. 14. The full postseason schedule is at wpial.org.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.