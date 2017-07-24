Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Vincentian Academy won't field a football team this season
Chris Harlan | Monday, July 24, 2017, 4:00 p.m.

Vincentian Academy informed the WPIAL that it does not have enough football players to field a team.

The shortfall leaves a schedule void for Week 1 opponent Freeport, defending state champion Steel Valley and seven other WPIAL teams that expected to face Vincentian this fall.

Vincentian notified its opponents Monday, said WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley, who called the situation “unfortunate.”

“They can go out and try to get a game if they can,” O'Malley said, adding that the WPIAL will not record the scheduled Vincentian games as forfeits. “The probability of being able to do that now is remote. If they can find a willing opponent, they can play.”

Vincentian was scheduled to face South Allegheny, East Allegheny, Carlynton, Steel Valley, Serra Catholic, Brentwood and Avonworth in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference. Freeport and Mohawk were nonconference matchups scheduled by the WPIAL.

Vincentian's administration asked that the WPIAL let the football players it has play for their home districts, but O'Malley said that's not allowed.

“You can only play where you're in attendance,” he said. “Our board can't deal with that. There's nothing in the rule that would permit that to happen.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

