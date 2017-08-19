Unproven talent to dot Franklin Regional lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Franklin Regional football program has been built on consistency under coach Greg Botta.

Franklin Regional hasn't had a losing record since 2003 under Botta, who took over the program in 1994. The Panthers were WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA champions in 2005 and reached the postseason 13 consecutive seasons.

The Panthers have done it with a tough defense, skilled and strong lineman and steady offensive production from skill players.

This season might look a little different, though. The Panthers have talented skill players but are rebuilding on the offensive and defensive lines.

“We have a lot of unproven talent, probably the most I've ever had,” Botta said. “But we lost a lot of good seniors from last year's squad, and we'll have a young line.”

Senior linebacker/center Bryce Lauer is the lone offensive lineman returning. Lauer, however, opened eyes when he recorded 23 tackles against McKeesport in the 2016 season opener.

Botta also must find someone to replace graduated quarterback Simon Behr, who passed for 1,168 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 739 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Adam Rudzinski is in line to be the starter.

Behr is now playing at Bucknell. Zane Flynn, who also graduated, led the team with 23 catches for 377 yards and five touchdowns.

Rudzinski will be surrounded by a talented receiving corps — seniors Nate Leopold, Tyrese Kohlman and Hunter Stonecheck, and juniors Mike Evans and Nick Leopold.

Nate Leopold, who caught 13 passes for 186 yards, and Steven Johns will share the running duties in the backfield. Leopold rushed for 295 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, and Johns gained 293 yards. Kohlman had five catches for 65 yards.

But the Panthers are tasked with replacing four linemen, two tight ends and two wide receivers. Stonecheck is expected to be one of the tight ends and Mike Evans, a speedster, should fill in at wide receiver.

While the offense will try to spread out defenses, Botta will not abandon the running game. He plans to run a two-tight end set on occasion.

“We have a lot of new kids who will need to step up,” Botta said. “We might have to start more sophomores than we'd like. I have some tough kids on the line, but we're not big.

“You still have to be able to block and protect. We have to be able to put pressure on a defense.”

The defense will be a 3-5 set. Botta plans to utilize the skills of Lauer, Nate Leopold, Stonecheck, Nick Leopold and sophomore Justin Johns.

Lauer finished with a team-high 139 tackles last season, including 100 solo and 16 tackles for loss. He also blocked four field goals and had four sacks and two interceptions. Stonecheck had 60 tackles, Johns added 44 tackles and two interceptions, and Nate Leopold had four interceptions and 26 tackles.

“We have a lot of young guys pushing for playing time,” Lauer said. “They're learning every day, and I feel we can be pretty good.”

Botta will find out early about his team. The Panthers scrimmage Upper St. Clair during Week Zero and open the season Sept. 1 against conference favorite McKeesport at home.

“Our conference is tough,” Botta said. “You'll be battle tested if you make the playoffs.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.