Latrobe stays hungry for successful season

Jason Marucco bleeds Latrobe. You can almost feel the passion grip you at the mention of his beloved Wildcats.

If only the school could develop a winning tradition in football.

“With (WPIAL) alignment the way it is now, there is no reason why we can't be successful in football. We're right where we should be,” said Marucco, who is hoping his current team can earn Latrobe a much-needed “signature win” to boost team confidence and fan morale.

Latrobe welcomed 50 players to preseason camp earlier this month to begin preparations for its second year in the Class 5A Big East Conference, where some old and new rivals compete.

Class 5A is the second-largest classification under the WPIAL's revamped alignment that expanded to six from four at the start of the 2016 season.

“We're in a pretty tough conference, but we continue with our goal of trying to get the good athletes out for the team,” Marucco said.

It is perhaps an important element for other sports having consistently produced winners at Latrobe while the football program, where Marucco enters his fourth season as varsity coach, has struggled for years to develop consistent success.

But despite just two victories in his first three seasons, Marucco continues to cultivate a level of hope for a program which has managed a total of four victories since back-to-back 5-4 records in 2010 and '11 under former coach Ray Reitz.

Count Marucco as being all in.

“I'm not going anywhere,” said the 1991 Latrobe graduate who went on to play wide receiver at Allegheny College, which in the previous season had won a NCAA Division III football championship.

“We started to get better last season as time went on,” Marucco said of his Latrobe squad.

A 63-6 rout of Connellsville in the final game represented Latrobe's only victory in a 1-9 season.

“I know Connellsville was down last season, but when you put 63 points up against anyone, that's saying something. We definitely came on at the end,” he said.

It has been 33 years since Latrobe won its only conference championship. Marucco is counting on getting another one without waiting so long.

“I don't pay attention to past records and outside noise,” he said. “I truly try to focus on our team getting better.”

Fifteen lettermen with significant experience are back, led by converted quarterback Jason Armstrong, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior, who as a tight end last season caught 45 passes for an average of 15.6 yards.

He'll replace the departed Austin Butler, who passed for 1,704 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior, after spending limited time under center a year ago.

Meanwhile, Butler, the Tribune-Review Boys Athlete of the Year, also starred in basketball and track and field at Latrobe and currently is a freshman on the Holy Cross basketball team.

“You want to get the ball in the hands of your best athletes,” Marucco said.

The Latrobe defense also lost a leader in linebacker Joel Cawoski, who paved the way with 73 tackles, four sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Joining Armstrong, a first-team all-conference player who has been receiving interest from a number of FCS schools, as offensive returning starters are Trent Holler (6-3, 280), a second-team all-conference center; running back Preston Boerio; wide receivers Zakharee Williams and Mirko Pandini; and offensive tackle Zach Yesho (6-3, 260).

Returning defensive starters include tackle Jacob Stillio; ends Holler and Yesho; linebackers Armstrong, Keith Torillo and Blaine Sherback; and defensive backs Boerio and Williams.

Latrobe also returns kicker/punter Nathan Clair.

The addition of Iven Etienne, a former Latrobe student who spent the past two seasons at Boise (Idaho) Timberline High School, could help to bolster the Wildcats at running back and in the secondary.

“He played on our ninth-grade team,” Marucco said. “He's a good athlete.”

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.