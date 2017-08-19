Penn-Trafford players motivated after missing postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford played in the WPIAL Quad-A championship game two years ago at Heinz Field.

But last season the Warriors found out how hard it can be to make the playoffs in the new six-classification era. They went 7-3 overall, 5-3 in the Class 5A Big East Conference, but missed the postseason, leaving returning players feeling unsatisfied.

“We want another chance,” senior lineman Logan Hawkins said.

The top four teams in each of two conferences advance. The Warriors tied for fourth with Gateway but lost a head-to-head tiebreaker to the Gators.

While the new-look season magnified the damage one or two slip-ups on the schedule can do, it also gave the Warriors a sharpened focus and valuable experience they can apply this fall.

They return six starters on each side of the ball.

“We're going to rely on our senior class,” coach John Ruane said. “We have a lot of good leadership, and we have high expectations because of it. There are a lot of quality guys, high-character guys.

“But we have to execute and make plays. If we don't make plays, none of that matters.”

Ruane said the Warriors want to “vertically stretch the field” and get the ball to their playmakers.

“We have a quarterback who understands the game and a couple of good leaders on the line,” said Ruane, who is 59-19 in eight seasons.

The quarterback is senior Cam Laffoon (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), who completed 58.5 percent of his passes last season for 1,641 yards and 18 touchdowns against only three interceptions.

The all-conference senior linemen are Will Mayr (6-1, 240) and Hawkins (6-2, 270), an Akron recruit. A pair of three-year starters, both play offensive tackle and defensive end.

Ruane said the Warriors have several capable running backs, led by senior John Gay IV, along with junior Jon Peduzzi, sophomore Caleb Lisbon and senior Nico Santimauro.

Seniors Cam Suman and Anthony Cervone, junior Dimitri George and Lisbon are receiving targets for Laffoon. Suman caught 21 passes for 483 yards last year.

Ruane said Gateway and McKeesport are the front-runners in the Big East but thinks his team is capable of joining the conversation.

“That's the beauty of 5A,” Ruane said. “Parity is real.”

In a conference known for big plays, the Warriors thrived on defense, allowing a Big East-low 15.1 points per game. They gave up 151 points, but 42 came against defending conference champ Armstrong.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.