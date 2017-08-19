Belle Vernon looks to finish strong in Big 9 Conference

It's not about how you start but how you finish, and in 2017 the Belle Vernon football team is looking for a better finish than a year ago.

After starting 6-0, the Leopards stumbled toward the finish line, losing three of their last four games to finish 7-3 and in a three-way tie for second place in the Class 4A Big 9 Conference.

They earned a trip to the WPIAL playoffs, but it was short-lived. The Leopards suffered a 19-0 loss to West Mifflin, their second setback in three weeks against the Titans, to end the season.

“We started off quick and then sputtered toward the end,” fourth-year coach Matt Humbert said. “We were the opposite from a lot of teams. We lost our momentum and confidence, and you never want that to happen. Our kids are resilient for the most part. That tough loss to TJ, and in the fashion that we did, really hurt our pride a little bit. Having to play West Mifflin twice after that wasn't too advantageous, but it is what it is. You have to play who you are given, and you can't be a baby and whine about it.”

Heading into the 2017 season, Humbert acknowledges Thomas Jefferson once again will be the favorite in the conference. He also knows his team is only two years removed from an undefeated conference season, including a win at Thomas Jefferson, and a lot of those players are now juniors and seniors.

“They should be the favorite year-in and year-out,” Humbert said. “TJ is the real deal and I think we get sick of talking about it. You cannot overshadow the legacy that they have in Western Pennsylvania in football. At the same time, we beat them in the recent past. The kids need to recognize both. They need to respect who they are but realize we are not bad, either.”

Looking forward to this season, Belle Vernon will have seven returning starters on offense and six on defense, although it will have some key players to replace, including quarterback Mike Fine, who graduated.

Fine led the Leopards to a 17-4 record and a regular-season conference championship in his two years.

Replacing Fine will either be senior Derek Thomas or sophomore Jared Hartman.

Also graduating was top rusher Nick Hall (80 carries, 808 yards, 10 TDs) and receiver Tim Labuda (28 catches, 386 yards, eight TDs).

The Leopards will be able to lean on senior lineman Blake Zubovic (6-6, 295), a Pitt recruit.

Since taking over as the head coach at Belle Vernon four years ago, Humbert has continued to preach the motto, “Do Your Job.” From their website to T-shirts, that slogan has been instilled into his players.

“All roads lead back to Rome, and that is just doing your job,” Humbert said. “All coaches in America can break down a film on when they lose and say everything that went wrong. I don't overthink it. It is simplistic. I think our kids are resilient. I don't think we need to have a come-to-Jesus meeting about how we are going to finish stronger. I think we just need to take it week-by-week.

“The goal for this year is to just focus on one game at a time. We can't worry about who we are playing Week 8, 9 and 10. I think I need to emphasize that even more this year.”

With that said, all of Humbert's focus is turned to Albert Gallatin. The Leopards and Colonials will clash in Week 1 at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Belle Vernon.

Belle Vernon has won each of its last five Week 1 games, including defeating Albert Gallatin, 48-14, last year.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.