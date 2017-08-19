Greensburg Salem's strong finish last season lifts expectations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem ended the 2016 football season by winning four consecutive games and finishing with a .500 record for the first time in five years at 5-5.

The Golden Lions were 7-3 in 2011.

With many of their skill players returning, including senior quarterback Jacob Hoyle, the Golden Lions are aiming to contend for a playoff berth in the tough Class 4A Big 9 Conference, which features reigning WPIAL champion Thomas Jefferson, Ringgold, Belle Vernon and West Mifflin.

“We have the potential to be competitive,” Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer said. “But we lost some playmakers, and we have some holes in fill.”

Key losses include Teegan Hahn, Alex Phillips, Tom McChesney, Clay Palmer and Ryan Collette.

During the final four games last season, the Golden Lions averaged 39.5 points and had impressive wins against Montour and Trinity.

But it was a slow start to the season — losses to Thomas Jefferson, Belle Vernon, West Mifflin and Ringgold — that ultimately kept Greensburg Salem out of the playoffs.

Keefer said the late-season run gave his players some confidence, but playing well early will give them an added boost.

“We've had a really good summer, the best we've had in years,” Keefer said. “We have to play better during the season. We finally have a system that fits the players.”

Hoyle, who is a threat with his legs and right arm, has many of his targets returning, including Joe Williams (171 rushing yards), Tyler Williams, Kevin Braswell and Dajauhn Hertzog.

“We have a lot of returning starters, and we should be able to pick up where we left off,” Williams said. “We have a lot of talent on this squad. My goal is to finish my career in the playoffs, some way, somehow.”

Kenny Shea and Aaron Putt also will see playing time in the backfield.

“Jake is throwing the ball better,” Keefer said. “We tried to bring him along slowly. He's worked on his consistency.

“He'll make us go. Defense must now pick how they'll defend us and Jake.”

Hoyle rushed for 776 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, and he threw for 731 yards and six touchdowns last season.

“Jake has worked hard to become a better quarterback,” Keefer said. “He understands what we what him to do. But for us to be successful, he'll need other players to step up.”

Up front, the Golden Lions returns tackle Zach Houston, guard Will Gongaware and center Jake Weinman. Mike Gurnick was a part-time starter at tackle.

Cole Turnbull will be the tight end when Greensburg Salem isn't in a spread formation.

One thing that shined during offseason seven-on-seven competitions was the Golden Lions' defense. A Norwin assistant coach at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament told Keefer he had the best defense he's seen all summer.

“I think we have a shot at being pretty OK on defense,” Keefer said. “A lot will depend on how some of the younger players step up and if we stay away from injuries.

“I have high expectations for this group. We have to try to minimize giving up easy scores.”

Greensburg Salem opens the season with three consecutive road games: at Hempfield (Aug. 25), Ringgold (Sept. 1) and Laurel Highlands (Sept. 8).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.