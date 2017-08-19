Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Greensburg Salem's strong finish last season lifts expectations

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Greensburg Salem ended the 2016 football season by winning four consecutive games and finishing with a .500 record for the first time in five years at 5-5.

The Golden Lions were 7-3 in 2011.

With many of their skill players returning, including senior quarterback Jacob Hoyle, the Golden Lions are aiming to contend for a playoff berth in the tough Class 4A Big 9 Conference, which features reigning WPIAL champion Thomas Jefferson, Ringgold, Belle Vernon and West Mifflin.

“We have the potential to be competitive,” Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer said. “But we lost some playmakers, and we have some holes in fill.”

Key losses include Teegan Hahn, Alex Phillips, Tom McChesney, Clay Palmer and Ryan Collette.

During the final four games last season, the Golden Lions averaged 39.5 points and had impressive wins against Montour and Trinity.

But it was a slow start to the season — losses to Thomas Jefferson, Belle Vernon, West Mifflin and Ringgold — that ultimately kept Greensburg Salem out of the playoffs.

Keefer said the late-season run gave his players some confidence, but playing well early will give them an added boost.

“We've had a really good summer, the best we've had in years,” Keefer said. “We have to play better during the season. We finally have a system that fits the players.”

Hoyle, who is a threat with his legs and right arm, has many of his targets returning, including Joe Williams (171 rushing yards), Tyler Williams, Kevin Braswell and Dajauhn Hertzog.

“We have a lot of returning starters, and we should be able to pick up where we left off,” Williams said. “We have a lot of talent on this squad. My goal is to finish my career in the playoffs, some way, somehow.”

Kenny Shea and Aaron Putt also will see playing time in the backfield.

“Jake is throwing the ball better,” Keefer said. “We tried to bring him along slowly. He's worked on his consistency.

“He'll make us go. Defense must now pick how they'll defend us and Jake.”

Hoyle rushed for 776 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, and he threw for 731 yards and six touchdowns last season.

“Jake has worked hard to become a better quarterback,” Keefer said. “He understands what we what him to do. But for us to be successful, he'll need other players to step up.”

Up front, the Golden Lions returns tackle Zach Houston, guard Will Gongaware and center Jake Weinman. Mike Gurnick was a part-time starter at tackle.

Cole Turnbull will be the tight end when Greensburg Salem isn't in a spread formation.

One thing that shined during offseason seven-on-seven competitions was the Golden Lions' defense. A Norwin assistant coach at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association tournament told Keefer he had the best defense he's seen all summer.

“I think we have a shot at being pretty OK on defense,” Keefer said. “A lot will depend on how some of the younger players step up and if we stay away from injuries.

“I have high expectations for this group. We have to try to minimize giving up easy scores.”

Greensburg Salem opens the season with three consecutive road games: at Hempfield (Aug. 25), Ringgold (Sept. 1) and Laurel Highlands (Sept. 8).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

Greensburg-Salem's Patrick Trent during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Patrick Trent during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg Salem's Dajauhn Hertzog, during the WCCA 7 on 7 football games, at Latrobe Area Senior High School, in Unity Township, on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Dajauhn Hertzog, during the WCCA 7 on 7 football games, at Latrobe Area Senior High School, in Unity Township, on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Greensburg Salem's Jake Hoyle, makes a throw against Franklin Regional, during the WCCA 7 on 7 football games, at Latrobe Area Senior High School, in Unity Township, on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Jake Hoyle, makes a throw against Franklin Regional, during the WCCA 7 on 7 football games, at Latrobe Area Senior High School, in Unity Township, on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Greensburg-Salem's DeJuan Hertzog during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's DeJuan Hertzog during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg-Salem's Jake Hoyle during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Jake Hoyle during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg-Salem's Will Gongaware during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Will Gongaware during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg Salem's Jake Hoyle practices Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Jake Hoyle practices Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg-Salem's Kenny Shay during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Kenny Shay during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg-Salem's Kevin Braswell during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Kevin Braswell during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg-Salem's Jake Hoyle during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Jake Hoyle during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg-Salem's Joe Williams during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Joe Williams during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg-Salem football players during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem football players during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Greensburg-Salem's Joe Williams during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg-Salem's Joe Williams during practice on Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greensburg-Salem.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.