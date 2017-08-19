Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Despite roster turnover, new coach, Mt. Pleasant remains optimistic

Matt Grubba | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, hands off to Michael Govern, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Aaron Troxell reaches to catch an intended pass to Derry during 7-on-7 football at Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Vokes, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Reese practices Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Jake Wilkinson and Cody Vokes, work on blocking drills during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, hands off to Michael Govern, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant head coach Jason Fazekas, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Reese, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Vokes, lines up for a blocking drill during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Vokes, closes the gap during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak takes a snap during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Reese, grabs a drink during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Michael Govern, pushes a sled during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak takes a snap during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Michael Govern, pushes a sled during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, looks downfield during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, fakes a hand off to Michael Govern, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant head coach Jason Fazekas, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Reese, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, hands off to Michael Govern, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, runs a sneak during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, hands off to Cody Reese, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Reese, pushes through a blocker during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Vokes, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Michael Govern, pushes a sled during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, hands the ball off to Dylan Rodgers, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Michael Govern, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant's Cody Vokes, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mt. Pleasant' quarterback Lucas Pieszak, hands off to Michael Govern, while Cody Reese comes in from the back, during practice at Mt. Pleasant High School, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
It's a new set of faces leading the way, but they're hoping to maintain the same level of success Mt. Pleasant has come to expect.

Longtime assistant Jason Fazekas took over as the Vikings head coach in February, replacing Bo Ruffner, and he will be tasked in his first season with trying to guide Mt. Pleasant to the WPIAL playoffs for a ninth consecutive season.

Fazekas is in his 15th year with the Vikings and teaches in the district, so there was no getting-to-know-you period between coach and players. The coaching transition has been smooth, which can only help a team hit hard by graduations.

“It's been a little different. My responsibilities have increased, taking care of the tasks of a head coach. I feel the same way going into the season, but I'm a lot busier,” Fazekas said.

“We kept all the coaches in place and added a couple more that were here a few years ago. Our kids are pretty used to our routine and our system, and I think we practice efficiently, so we haven't changed much there. We'll see what works and change what we need to, but we're not in a hurry to shake things up.”

The Vikings return only two full-time starters on offense and three on defense, Fazekas said, so getting young players up to speed will be critical against a schedule that starts with three consecutive road games, including two against conference opponents.

The team's veteran players not only have to be leaders with their play but also mentors for their position groups. On the line, for instance, that role falls to senior Cody Vokes, a 6-foot-3, 260-pound offensive and defensive tackle and the most experienced player in the trenches.

“It's a big step for the young guys, but I believe they can do it,” said Vokes, who sees himself next fall landing with a Division I FCS or Division II school.

“It's pretty rough having so many new (starters), but I believe we can succeed. Every year, for the seniors, it's their job to try and get the younger guys ready to fill their shoes.”

From the players' perspective, the coaching change has brought some minor differences, but the overall goal remains the same after back-to-back first-round playoff exits, including a loss last year to eventual WPIAL champion Beaver Falls.

“There's been a few differences, putting in some new plays, but practices have been going smoothly, and we're working pretty hard,” Vokes said. “Honestly, I don't think we're even worried about playoffs. The mindset we have is winning it all. After (losing to Beaver Falls), we know where the bar is at, and we know what we have to do.”

Figuring out who will move the ball downfield is going to be a big task for the Vikings. The team's leading passer, receiver and top two rushers from a year ago have graduated, but Fazekas believes his offense is in capable hands.

The backfield features senior running backs Cody Reese and Michael Govern in what will remain a run-first attack. Reese, a speedy runner and defensive back at 5-11, 165 pounds, began last season as the backup quarterback before switching positions and running for more than 600 yards. Govern, a 5-11, 210-pound middle linebacker, had his carries limited by injury last season but should see heavy reps on both sides of the ball.

Handing off the ball will be 6-foot quarterback Lucas Pieszak, a junior stepping into the position held last year by Johnny Yester, who accounted for 22 touchdowns (19 passing) and threw for nearly 1,500 yards.

“We really did graduate a pile of players, so we're counting on those guys to fill in the gaps,” Fazekas said. “I'd say in recent years, there might have been one other year where we graduated so many guys, but we take pride in practicing our JV kids as much as our varsity guys. When you combine the success we've had with those JV reps, they should be prepared.”

But even with his confidence in their preparation, Fazekas admitted starting for the first time on a Friday night is much different from reps with the JV team. That leaves some uncertainty in terms of what to expect in the nonconference season opener, Aug. 25 at Laurel Highlands, but the new coach expects his new starters to get up to speed quickly.

“I don't know if I have a good answer for (the expectations). I'm going to make us get focused on getting good at what we do and let the first game take care of itself,” Fazekas said. “Our conference is going to be competitive, top to bottom, but if we take care of ourselves, we'll be able to compete in every one of those games.”

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

