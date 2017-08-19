Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Size up front provides options for Yough offense

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

With three players over 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Yough's offensive and defensive lines will cast shadows over opponents on the new artificial turf at Cougar Mountain Stadium. And coach Scott Wood hopes the size can give the Cougars plenty of room to move the football — in a variety of ways.

“We can do a number of things behind those guys,” Wood said. “We can run the (power) I like we have been doing, or we can go trips or use two backs in shotgun. We have some options. I think we'll be able to slow it down or go 100 miles per hour.”

Yough was 4-5 last season and missed the WPIAL playoffs in the Class 3A Interstate Conference.

Back to that size: Senior Scott Houseman is 6-4 and 310, junior Bill DeVirgilio 6-3, 310; junior Nate Magill 6-2, 285; senior Levi Graft 6-2, 225; and junior George Tusing is 5-11, 230.

Houseman will move to center, a move that coud be the linchpin to offensive flow.

The line should allow junior running back Dustin Shoaf (1,077 yards, 12 TDs) to move the ball. He can be one of the top backs in Class 3A.

Wood said Yough will be a mirror image of West Allegheny, with plenty of running from the quarterback in wildcat formations and direct snaps.

It's a line-up-and-try-to-stop-us approach that could bring a winner to Herminie.

“We thought we were good last year,” Wood said. “But we think we can be even better this year. Our kids have gone above and beyond. We have a fast-paced workout program, from station-to-station, and they have bought in. We want to get back to old-style Yough football.

“We want to punch you in the mouth,” Wood said. “If the same play works we'll run it 10 times until you can stop it.”

Senior Brian Donahue will be another key two-way force for the Cougars as a wide receiver, and moves from linebacker to free safety on defense. He led the Cougars in receptions last season with 24 for 417 yards.

“He had 14 tackles for loss last season and none came on blitzes,” Wood said.

Of course, Donahue could end up running the offense, at least on occasion. He was one of three players vying for the starting quarterback spot heading into camp. The others were Jake Sever and Shoaf. Sever is ranked first in his class.

Graft leads the defense. He has college interest from some military academies.

“Levi is one of the best d-ends I have coached,” Wood said.

Donahue had 63 tackles and three sacks last season, while Shoaf had 61 stops and an interception, and Graft made 56 tackles.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

