Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

New coach, schemes give Monessen high hopes

William Whalen | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

For the past few seasons, the Greyhounds have resembled the long-distance bus company more than living up to the reputation of the speedy canine. That's all about to change.

Coming off the worst season in Monessen football history, first-year coach Mike Blainefield hopes if everything goes right, the Greyhounds will be partying like it's 2003. That so happens to be the year when Blainefield, a senior at the time, helped lead the Greyhounds to an undefeated regular season.

“I was always interested in coming back to Monessen as a coach,” said Blainefield, who played at Georgetown. “As a player, I was considered a coach on the field, and I always took pride in that. Once I got to see the program, I was interested in getting involved.”

Last season marked the third season in a row Monessen (1-9, 1-6) missed the postseason. Blainefield wasted no time bringing his players together to set the tone. It was shortly after last season ended when Blainefield had players in the weight room putting the past behind them and preparing for a season more than nine months away.

“Before I even became the head coach, as soon as the season was over, I gave the kids two weeks to rest, and we went right to the weight room, and that's when we started the offseason,” said Blainefield, who was hired in January. “We had a huge response from the underclassmen, which was huge because they were the most optimistic. … That made it easy for me.”

Not only was it necessary to get the players in the weight room for team-building and conditioning, but it helped the players get on the same page with Blainefield and get a head start on the new playbook. Gone are the days of 3 yards and a cloud of dust. Blainefield plans to tap into the Monessen's greatest resource — speed.

“We thrive on athleticism and being able to expose that and being able to put points on the board,” Blainefield said.

The Greyhounds averaged 16.3 points last season, good enough for fourth in the WPIAL Class A Tri-County South, but it didn't produce enough wins. Four-sport standout Cory Fleming will lead the new spread offense.

“Ideally, I would love to just be able to run the ball, like we did in years past, but we don't have the personnel for that, and we have to be realistic about it,” Blainefield said. “I think with us having a surplus of athletic guys, we want to try and spread the ball around a little bit.”

Junior Vaughn Taylor will get the bulk of the carries at running back. The 6-foot, 180-pound Taylor finished last season with 282 yards on 67 carries, good for second on the team behind Jaron Youngblood, who graduated.

“(Taylor) will be a star both offensively and defensively, and we'll try to get the ball into his hands as much as possible,” Blainefield said.

There will be plenty of fresh faces at wide receiver, including junior Darnel Howell and senior Nate Simms, who will play an “essential” role in the new offense, the coach said.

On defense, the Greyhounds will transition from a 3-4 to a 4-4, meaning more man-to-man coverage in the secondary, again to utilize the team speed.

Ultimately, Blainefield hopes to keep his offense on the field and force turnovers on defense. The Greyhounds gave up an average of 29.2 points last season, which again, was fourth in the conference.

“Our advantage is speed, and we want to put ourselves in position to out maneuver our opponents as opposed to out powering them; we don't have that luxury,” Blainefield said. “I have confidence in our matchups and a ton of confidence in our athletic kids that we have here.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

Monessen's Nate Simms catches a pass during practice at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Nate Simms catches a pass during practice at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Monessen's Thaddeus King puts on his helmet during practice at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Thaddeus King puts on his helmet during practice at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Players rehydrate during football practice at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Players rehydrate during football practice at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Monessen's Dawayne Howell runs the ball during a team practice scrimmage at Monessen on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Monessen's Dawayne Howell runs the ball during a team practice scrimmage at Monessen on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Mikey Blainefield, head coach for Monessen football, goes over plays with his team at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mikey Blainefield, head coach for Monessen football, goes over plays with his team at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Monessen's quarterback Cory Fleming throws during practice at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Monessen's quarterback Cory Fleming throws during practice at Monessen High School on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.