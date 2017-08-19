Expectations high for Ligonier Valley after historic '16 season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel was surprised to learn his team wasn't a unanimous choice to repeat as PIAA District 6 Heritage Conference champion.

He was even more surprised that one unknown coach picked the Rams third behind Homer-Center and Northern Cambria.

“I guess we have to work a little harder,” Beitel chuckled. “The cupboard isn't bare at all.”

Beitel thinks the 2017 Rams could be even better than the 2016 team that won the school's first District 6 Class 2A title and advanced to the PIAA semifinals with a win against Dunmore before ending the season with a loss to Southern Columbia.

Ligonier Valley averaged 46.64 points and allowed only 6.2 with 50 points coming in the two PIAA playoff games. The Rams allowed 30 points in the conference and seven in the District 6 playoffs.

Sure, Ligonier Valley has a huge hole to fill with the graduation of quarterback Collin Smith, who rushed for 1,013 yards and scored 22 touchdowns and threw for 3,011 yards and 42 touchdowns. Smith is trying to earn a starting safety spot at West Virginia.

Also gone are guard/linebacker Elijah Parrish (160 tackles) and wide receiver/defensive backs Trent Hepner, Trent Stewart and Josh Fitz. The trio combined to catch 56 passes for 926 yards and 15 touchdowns.

But Beitel thinks the defense, which recorded seven shutouts, will be faster, stronger and more physical. And the offensive line, which won the Pitt Linemen Challenge, is bigger and stronger.

“This has been a dedicated group,” Beitel said. “They knew they had to get bigger and stronger.”

Aaron Tutino will take over at safety for Smith, and Joe Dubics will see more time at Parrish's spot.

“You can't replace Elijah or Collin,” Beitel said. “But we were able to play a lot of guys when games got out of hand. We're not as deep as we were.”

Beitel is counting on Joe Anthony to play a key role at linebacker, along with Aaron Sheeder, while Cole Peters, Nathan Burns, Blake Bridge, Mike Petrof and Jacob Neiderhiser will anchor the line.

The free safety is Jackson Daugherty, and the cornerbacks will be Sam Sheeder, John Caldwell, Sully Schueltz, Zach Beitel and Avery Arnone.

“After the loss to Southern Columbia, the players knew what they had to do if they wanted to get back and beyond the state semifinals,” Beitel said. “They've worked hard in the weight room and have gotten bigger and faster.

“We've gone to team and seven-on-seven camps and competed against Class 4A, 5A and 6A teams and have done well. “

The concern for the Rams is finding a quarterback to replace Smith. Junior John Caldwell and sophomore Sam Sheeder are the leading candidates.

“They can't be Collin,” Beitel said. “They have to be Collin when he was a sophomore. I want them to realize that they have to manage the offense and play within themselves.

“We want them to make good choices and not put the defense in difficult situations. We'll be OK if they do that.”

That's because Caldwell's and Sheeder's job is to get the ball in the hands of wide receivers Tutino and Daugherty and running back Aaron Sheeder.

Tutino (55 catches, 1,183 yards, 18 touchdowns) and Daugherty (44, 743, 9) combined to catch 99 passes for, 1,926 yards and 27 touchdowns. Aaron Sheeder rushed for 774 yards and 11 scores.

“No one can replace Collin,” Daugherty said. “I've been working with both on their passing.

“They just don't have to worry about throwing the ball to an exact spot. They can throw to any spot, and me and Aaron can go up and get it. They have to be confident in their abilities.”

Beitel said he's been experimenting with ways to get the ball into Daugherty's and Tutino's hands in the running game, along with Aaron Sheeder and Dubics, who rushed for 463 yards and five touchdowns.

Ligonier Valley's ground game could be as sound as ever.

If the Rams do run the ball more, the backs will be running behind an experienced line which returns four starters and one part-time starter — senior center Mike McVicker, senior guard Rob Ray, sophomore guard Petrof, senior tackle Ty Courtney and junior tackle Bridge. McVicker was named MVP at a lineman challenge at Shippensburg.

“We overcame a lot last year,” Beitel said. “It comes down to staying healthy. Our kids work. I don't see any complacency. It's been fun watching the growth of this group this summer.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.