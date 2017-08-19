Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Fox Chapel aims to capitalize on last season's strong finish

George Guido | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
Fox Chapel's Head Coach Tom Loughran works with Quarterback Nick Gizzo during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Tom Loughran works with his varsity team during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Nick Gizzo eyes up a reciever during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Tom Loughran works with his varsity team during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Jacob Wecht takes in a pass during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Drew Witt takes in a pass during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Adam Woo, runs through drills during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Micah Morris runs through drills during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Brayden Thomas takes in a pass during the first practice at Fox Chapel High School.Monday August 7, 2017.
Fox Chapel's Head Coach Tom Loughran watches a safety movie with his varsity team about proper tackeling to prevent neck and back injuries before the start of the first practice at Fox Chapel High School. Monday August 7, 2017.
If any team would like a carryover from last season, it's Fox Chapel.

The Foxes started 0-5 and won their final five games to finish 5-5.

In the first half, the Foxes were outscored 191-45 by five powerhouses who have combined for 30 WPIAL titles.

In the second half, the team got some traction and outscored the opposition 216-40.

It's the first five-game winning streak for Fox Chapel since 1997, when the Foxes won eight in a row.

Coach Tom Loughran inserted Nick Gizzo at quarterback and Micah Morris at tailback, and the team took off.

“The way we started out, we didn't play badly,” Loughran said. “I kept preaching that we weren't far away. We'd keep beating ourselves with things like turnovers, but I told them to stay the course.”

“We're a whole bunch of fighters,” Morris said when asked about the team not giving up on the season. “Some games were close. Some teams we thought we should have beaten them. We finally got over the hump.”

Morris finished the season with 1,294 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Gizzo ran for 887 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Versatile junior Cole Waxter also returns. He caught 14 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and averaged 18.8 yards per kickoff return.

Now, the trick will be to continue the upswing.

“We have some good seniors coming back that started varsity last year,” Gizzo said. “We have two kids on the line coming back, we have two receivers coming back.”

The team will have about 50 players this season.

“We're looking to increase our numbers, but it's down everywhere, not only at our place,” said Loughran, ready to start his third season at Fox Chapel.

The Foxes will run the spread offense, often with Morris set up as the only running back. Loughran often will use a tight end, three-receiver set.

“We're looking to replace three offensive linemen,” Loughran said. “Everything starts up front.”

The Foxes will run a 5-0 defense where the nose guard is often the key to the scheme.

Fox Chapel welcomes back some top defenders such as linebacker Luke Brown, who had 43 tackles — seven for losses — and four sacks.

Linebacker Brayden Thomas had 40 tackles and defensive back Jacob Wecht 31.

One goal is for Fox Chapel to have as few two-way players as possible.

“We want to get everybody in the right position in the right spots to be able to contribute the maximum,” Loughran said.

New assistants Sergio Rometo and Jim Hastings were added over the winter. Connor Dixon, who helped lead Loughran's South Park team to the 2005 WPIAL and PIAA titles, left the staff because of increased employment responsibilities in the medical field.

Last season was the first for Fox Chapel as a Class 5A team, and the Foxes are no longer paired with the WPIAL's largest schools like North Allegheny and Butler, though they had to give up long-time, geographic rival Shaler with the new alignment.

“We had schools twice as big as us on the schedule,” Loughran said. “We still have a lot of quality teams like Upper St. Clair, Woodland Hills, West Allegheny, North Hills.”

Fox Chapel will begin its 57th football season Friday at Mt. Lebanon in a Week Zero nonconference game. Loughran said he believes having a Week Zero game against a program with a storied tradition such as Mt. Lebanon helps prepare the team for the conference grind and give coaches “a chance to re-evaluate” players and positions.

On Sept. 1, the Foxes will host defending WPIAL Class 5A champion West Allegheny in the conference opener.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

