Football

Albert brings new energy to Kiski Area program

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Music pumped from a portable speaker as Kiski Area players went through noncontact drills on a humid August evening, the beat providing energy to what otherwise could become just another pre-camp workout.

The Cavaliers say workouts have a different feel this summer with new coach Sam Albert at the helm: more intensity, more vigor, more excitement.

“He's so much fun,” senior Ross Greece said. “He makes us energized, has a lot of energy in practice, makes you want to work, makes you want to get better. It's awesome.”

Maintaining that feeling takes on greater importance for Kiski Area now, especially after a season when a promising start gave way to a disappointing finish.

A four-game winning streak — the program's first since 2003 — put Kiski Area in first place in the conference in late September. Then it came crashing down: five straight losses to close the season and missing the playoffs.

“Maybe we got overconfident toward the end,” senior Kadin Harden said. “It was a good 4-0 run. If you look at the schedule, there were better teams (down the stretch), but there are no excuses. We should have worked that much harder for those better teams. No excuses.”

Added Greece: “We didn't give up. We just didn't have that same motive or same will to keep going and out-tough teams. But I think this year we can change that.”

Albert, who won 133 games in 23 years at Valley, Butler, Freeport and Highlands, will look to bring success to the Cavaliers, who haven't won a WPIAL playoff game since 1990. Although he's taking a wait-and-see approach with his team, one positive sign emerged over the summer with a championship at the Westminster seven-on-seven competition.

“What impressed me the most about it is the team we played in the championship scored with about 30 seconds to go,” Albert said. “We could have quit, (but) our kids came right back. Ross Greece goes up and takes the ball out of the air. The thing I love most about it is I turn around to say something to the coaches, and they dove on the pile.

“That was great to build that enthusiasm and that togetherness there. I hope it translates when we put the pads on.”

Kiski Area will build its offense around Greece, an all-conference running back who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

“He's the real deal,” Albert said.

For the second consecutive season a quarterback battle took place during camp, with sophomore and incumbent starter Bryson Venanzio competing with juniors Ethan Guercio and Ryne Wallace. Venanzio threw for 588 yards as a freshman.

“We have three of them in the mix, and they all bring something to it,” Albert said. “We're going to have great competition in camp. Because of our numbers, we're hoping the one who doesn't play quarterback is somewhere on the field.”

A more efficient passing game would ease the burden on Greece, who was Kiski Area's workhorse and took snaps as a wildcat quarterback in addition to playing tailback. Junior Drew Dinunzio-Biss also could play a role in the backfield, and tight ends Dane Fitzsimmons and Troy Kuhn could provide reliable targets for whomever starts at quarterback.

Dinunzio-Biss led the defense with 65 tackles last season. Greece, who had 52 tackles and two interceptions, moves from safety to outside linebacker in Albert's familiar attacking scheme from Highlands.

“We always say everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth, and that's our philosophy,” Albert said. “Whoever hits the hardest the longest wins the game.”

Other players who could make an impact on either side of the ball include Hardin, the only returning two-way starting lineman, Jack Colecchi, Cam Guercio, Isaac Reid and twins Aidan and Bryan Sames.

Albert expects a difficult road in the Big East Conference, and the Cavaliers' nonconference game is a matchup with perennial power West Allegheny. But he hopes he can lead the Cavaliers to greater success — and perhaps their first playoff win since 1990.

“McKeesport, Gateway, Franklin (Regional), Penn-Trafford's unbelievable — and they all have great athletes,” Albert said. “The thing I like about it (is) they don't know us either. If you haven't faced us, we're a little different to prepare for. Can we match them athlete for athlete, or size? I don't know. But as far as scheme-wise, we'll be OK that way.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

Kiski Area Head Coach Sam Albert works with his varsity team during a recent practice. Monday July 31, 2017
Kiski Area Dane Fitzsimmons works out as a running back during a recent practice, Monday July 31, 2017
Kiski Area coach Sam Albert works with his varsity team during a recent practice. Monday July 31, 2017
Kiski Area Kadin Harden, Returns as a Cavalier lineman while participating in a recent practice, Monday July 31, 2017
Kiski Area varsity lineman Kadin Harden and Isaac Reid work out during a recent practice, Monday July 31, 2017
Kiski Area Bryson Venanzio works out as quarterback during a recent practice, Monday July 31, 2017
Kiski Area lineman work out during a recent practice, Monday July 31, 2017
