Football

Opportunities abound under new Highlands coach Girardi

William Whalen | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

With what seems like a mass exodus of key starters at the skill positions, first-year Highlands football coach Dom Girardi doesn't see holes that need to be filled. He sees opportunities. Perhaps the biggest opportunity is Girardi's. He replaces coach Sam Albert, who spent 13 seasons as the Rams ringleader.

After Highlands fell short of the postseason for the first time since 2012, Girardi feels zero pressure to get the Rams back to the playoffs. Instead, Girardi, his staff and the players would much rather focus on each play and each quarter and deploy a one-game-at-a-time mindset with the expectation that everything else will take care of itself.

“Honestly, I can't even tell you our schedule team after team after team,” said Girardi, a 2000 Valley graduate who for the past two seasons served as the quarterbacks coach at Geneva. “We don't worry about that. We worry about the next rep, and that's what we focus on and everything that it takes to be successful in that next rep. That's the mindset we preach to them and not who we're playing next and who we're playing down the road.”

Highlands (3-6, 2-6) finished in seventh place in the nine-team Class 4A Northwest Nine Conference last season. Despite its six losses, Highlands was in nearly every game but couldn't make a play when it needed it the most.

The Rams return eight starters on offense.

“The offense is new. The defense is new, and it's just a matter of getting them acclimated to not only our system but our philosophies,” Girardi said. “They're responding well.”

If the Rams are going to make a run at the postseason, they're going to need to narrow their focus while the offense digests a new playbook that promises to be more fast-paced and unpredictable than in years past.

The first item up for business is sorting through a crowded quarterback competition. Seniors Lonnie Long, Ryan Signorella and Jayce Whitfield, along with junior Seth Cohen and sophomore Luke Cochran, entered camp hoping to secure the starting position.

“We have a lot of kids competing at (the quarterback) position,” Girardi said. “Right now, it's all about learning the plays, the formations and what were doing.”

Cohen returns as the most experienced of the quintet, having completed 12 of 26 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns last season. Naming a starting quarterback is something Girardi and his staff hoped to take care of early in camp.

While there are question marks surrounding the quarterback position, there's no question who will get the start at running back.

With long-time running back Dom Martinka graduating, senior Jermaine Jett will have the backfield all to himself.

Jett was second on the team in rushing with 368 yards last season. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound speedster has a nose for the goal line, leading the Rams with five rushing touchdowns and finishing second on the team behind Martinka (7.9) with a 7.1 yards-per-carry average.

“My goal is to help better the team and go to Heinz (Field),” said Jett, who has been courted by Navy, West Point and Temple. “I want more than 1,000 yards this year and over 30 touchdowns.”

Perhaps the most opportunities will come on defense where the Rams return just three starters. Jett and Signorella will shore up two linebacker positions in Girardi's 3-4 scheme. The other returning starter is senior cornerback/wide receiver Logan Crise.

Regardless of the holes that need to be filled or question marks that hover around the team early in camp, Girardi expects his players to give it their all to win games.

“I had a high standard of them to begin with, and they've exceeded it so far,” Girardi said. “They've been hard workers, been tough, very dedicated and very respectful.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

Highlands player Romello Freeman catches a pass during a 7 on 7 game in practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Highlands player Romello Freeman catches a pass during a 7 on 7 game in practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Seth Cohen throws a pass during a 7 on 7 game in practice at Highlands High School stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Seth Cohen throws a pass during a 7 on 7 game in practice at Highlands High School stadium on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Highlands player Logan Crise listens to his coach direct a play during a 7 on 7 game in practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Highlands player Logan Crise listens to his coach direct a play during a 7 on 7 game in practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Highlands Jermaine Jett falls into stance while playing defense during a 7 on 7 game in practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Highlands Jermaine Jett falls into stance while playing defense during a 7 on 7 game in practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Logan Crise snags a pass over Jermaine Jett during a 7 on 7 game in practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Logan Crise snags a pass over Jermaine Jett during a 7 on 7 game in practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Highlands Coach Dom Girardi preps his team before starting practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Highlands Coach Dom Girardi preps his team before starting practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Noah Gillette listens to coach Dom Girardi after practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Noah Gillette listens to coach Dom Girardi after practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
