Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Apollo-Ridge offense to have new look without 'Touchdown' Brown

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Welcome to Year One A.D. — After Duane.

Duane “Touchdown” Brown, the star running back, wide receiver, wildcat quarterback, defensive back and kick returner who found the end zone 88 times in his Apollo-Ridge career, is gone, off to IUP's nationally ranked football program.

Suffice to say his alma mater's offense will look a tad different this fall.

“I think the offense changes just because people know we don't have that guy back there who can break it whenever he feels like breaking something,” coach John Skiba said.

Over the past handful of years, the Vikings knew they could rely on a game-breaking talent in the backfield, whether that be Brown, Tre Tipton or Jesse Zelonka. Others, like Jonah Casella, Dillon Shipman and most recently Brett Coleman made their own impact.

Skiba expects more of a committee approach this fall as Apollo-Ridge looks to extend its five-year WPIAL playoff streak.

“We're going to have kids everywhere, so we might be like a hockey change sometimes coming off the boards,” Skiba said. “We're going to try to wear some teams down with our young guys and using our fresh legs.”

Brown missed the first four games of last season with a knee injury, leaving Coleman and quarterback Kyle Fitzroy to fill the void. Coleman (657 yards, seven touchdowns) graduated, so now the onus is on three-year starter Fitzroy to lead the way to replace Brown's enormous production — 1,559 yards and 20 touchdowns in just seven games.

“Kyle's got to take a huge role in the offense,” Skiba said. “Kyle's got to be the biggest piece we have.”

Fitzroy threw for 1,885 yards and 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions as a junior. The Vikings finished 7-4, tied for second place in the Allegheny Conference and lost to Keystone Oaks in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

“Our whole senior class was a big loss,” Fitzroy said. “But with the guys we have coming up, I have a lot of confidence in them, and with the kids we had last year. I feel they're really starting to adapt to their roles and starting to comprehend what they have to do for us to be a successful football team.”

Apollo-Ridge lost 13 seniors total, and many of them played on both sides of the ball — Jeremy Dibernardo, Kane Kania, Beau McDermott and Danny Orkwis.

With just five seniors to lean on this fall, plus smaller-than-usual junior and sophomore classes, Apollo-Ridge will rely more heavily on its freshmen, who are coming off junior high success under former varsity coach Jerry Moore.

“I explained to them we're going to have ups and downs, but we're going to continue to work hard and get through it,” Skiba said. “I think the payoff's going to be coming down the road here.”

Besides Fitzroy, seniors like three-year starting lineman Joe Sodowski and tight end/linebacker Cody Peace will provide leadership. Junior Alex Gamble, who played defense the last two years, is expected to take a bigger role on offense.

Other skill players include junior Brad Milko and freshmen Jake Fello, Klay Fitzroy — Kyle's younger brother — Logan Harmon and Keighton Reese.

“We have a very young team,” Peace said. “They're all very athletic, though. They've learned a lot. They're very good learners; they learn quick. (Veterans) have to step up. You don't have the older guys helping you out. You have to take charge and help the younger kids out.”

With Brown gone and a young team, Skiba believes other teams might look past Apollo-Ridge.

That might not be a bad thing.

“I think people are going to think they can just roll on us and especially our young kids,” Skiba said. “But I think those young kids have won a lot of games and played a lot and battled. They have a lot of pride in what we do, so it's going to be fun.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

Apollo-Ridge Vikings. Head Coach John Skiba, during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo. Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings. Head Coach John Skiba, during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo. Thursday July 27, 2017.
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Alex Gamble catches a pass during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Alex Gamble catches a pass during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Joe Sodowsky works out during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Joe Sodowsky works out during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Kyle Fitzroy throws a pass during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Kyle Fitzroy throws a pass during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Jake Fello catches a pass during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Jake Fello catches a pass during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Cody Peace catches a pass during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Cody Peace catches a pass during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Apollo-Ridge Vikings work on conditioning during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings work on conditioning during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Apollo-Ridge Vikings work on conditioning during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings work on conditioning during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Kyle Fitzroy hands off to Logan Harmon during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge Vikings Kyle Fitzroy hands off to Logan Harmon during a recent practice at Owens Field in Apollo.Thursday July 27, 2017.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.