Young Burrell team shows 'potential' for success

Burrell kicks off its season Friday with a Week Zero game at home against Springdale, and third-year coach Dave Bellinotti will be able to assess the work his players put in during the offseason and preseason camp.

The Bucs are relatively young, with only seven seniors and six juniors on a roster of 44.

But, Bellinotti said, of those 13 players, several have a great deal of varsity experience. Also, a number of sophomores came back this season with similar varsity playing time under their belts.

“Our biggest concern is the fact that we're so young,” Bellinotti said. “We have a nice returning core, but the depth behind them is very young. The positive to that is we have a healthy number on the roster. The older kids are going to have to understand that we're all in this together. We have to go out on the field with a family mentality.”

Burrell hopes to improve on last year's 3-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the Class 3A Allegheny Conference.

The Bucs won two of their first three games — triumphs over Springdale and Shady Side Academy. However, a six-game losing skid eliminated them from the race for the playoffs before a 21-13 win over rival Deer Lakes in the season finale.

“I think we have the potential to have a good season,” Bellinotti said. “But potential can be a scary word. You want that potential to turn into results as soon as you can. It will be interesting to see what we are able to do against Springdale.”

The Dynamos are under the direction of first-year coach Seth Napierkowski, a 2008 Burrell graduate who was a star quarterback for the Bucs.

One offseason mission Bellinotti and his coaching staff set out to complete was securing the replacement of standout quarterback Max Garda, who threw for 1,107 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2016.

He also was the team's leading rusher at 1,164 yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 carries.

Keystone Oaks' Alex Smith, one of the leading passers in the WPIAL, was the first-team all-conference quarterback, but Garda earned first-team honors at defensive back with 63 tackles and an interception.

Bellinotti didn't have to look far to find the new signal-caller.

Seth Tatrn, who saw action at several positions last year, will get the nod.

“I have all the faith in the world in Seth. It's a maturity thing,” Bellinotti said. “I first watched him grow down in the youth program. He's working on being consistent each day.

“Seth worked his tail off in the offseason. He put on about 20 pounds of muscle in the weight room and really challenged himself. That is a good foundation.”

Tatrn collected 211 rushing yards and three scores on 49 carries and added 10 receptions for 56 yards. Tatrn also will be at outside linebacker.

“We just have to come together and get the job done,” Tatrn said. “We're pretty young, but we have a lot of talent. We have some pretty high expectations. I think we can turn some heads.”

Alex Bellinotti rose to the occasion last year as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound tight end and linebacker earned first-team recognition from the conference coaches on both offense and defense.

He finished as the Bucs' leading receiver with 31 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, Bellinotti led the way in tackles with 98 (72 solo). He added five sacks.

“Alex has understood what he's needed to do to build off of last year,” coach Bellinotti said.

Coach Bellinotti also will count on a core of returnees that include seniors Dom Zottola (split end/linebacker/defensive back), Colton Moorhead (offensive line/defensive end/linebacker) and Jacob Robertson (split end/defensive back); juniors Luke Kastelic (fullback/outside linebacker), R.J. Beach (offensive line/defensive line/linebacker), Austin Mele (center/linebacker), Logan Bitar (tailback, safety) and Zack Kerr (offensive and defensive line); and sophomores Seth Fischbauch (split end/defensive back) and Logan Phillips (running back/defensive back).

Kastelic finished second on the team in tackles last year with 64 (46 solo).

“We need to play mistake free football in all three phases of the game,” coach Bellinotti said. “We must protect the football and be able to make plays as a team when they are presented to us. We have to grow on our playing experience.”

Coach Bellinotti expects another challenging conference slate each Friday. Keystone Oaks is the defending champion after finishing 7-0.

Valley and Apollo-Ridge tied for second at 5-2, and both punched their tickets to the playoffs.

“It's shaping up to be another tough conference,” Tatrn said. “But you never know what can happen. We just have to go out there every Friday and compete to the best of our ability. If you make the playoffs out of this conference, you know you've earned it.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.