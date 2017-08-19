Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Underclassmen to play key role for Deer Lakes

Jerin Steele | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review
When Deer Lakes coach Steve Sciullo looks at his football team, he sees potential.

The Lancers will be young this year with only three seniors, but with a large junior class ready to step into bigger roles, there's a chance to build this season and for the future.

“These guys have a great opportunity,” said Sciullo, who is entering his fourth season at Deer Lakes. “They are a bunch of juniors getting to play together for two years with some sophomores in the same boat. We want to see them come out strong in this first year, fire off and get after it a little bit to get some hype built going into their senior year. I'm excited to see how they compete because a lot of times it comes down to the Jimmy's and Joe's and not the X's and O's.”

The main question is where all of those Jimmy's and Joe's will fit together in the offensive puzzle seeing how the Lancers had two different approaches the last couple of years.

Two years ago, it was a ground-and-pound mentality with Hunter Burns and a robust offensive line that led Deer Lakes to the playoffs for the second time in school history. Last year, it was a quarterback-oriented offense behind David Fleming, who threw for nearly 1,200 yards.

This year?

Like a poker player sitting at the final table, Sciullo is holding his cards pretty close to the vest.

But with leading rusher Josh Solomon returning, complemented by wideouts Jared Colton and Aris Hasley and a pair of big tight ends in 6-foot-1 Jack Hollobaugh and 6-4 Colin Kadlick, the whiteboard in the coach's office should see plenty of activity this season.

“The way I do things is I don't want to show anything before Week 1,” Sciullo said. “We're going to stick to our principles and make them defend every yard of the field. In the scrimmages, we will be very vanilla. It's about getting the kids used to each other on the field.”

Ethan Bender, a junior, will take over at quarterback after moving from wide receiver.

Kadlick, a junior, is looking forward to working with Bender, who has been a close friend since their time together in youth football.

“I'm looking forward to putting in more of the offense,” Kadlick said. “Now that we know we can go 100 percent in camp, put the pads on and run even faster, there's nothing holding us back.

“Earlier in the summer, we were just getting in sync with things. We just had helmets and did seven-on-sevens.”

Deer Lakes will play Alle-Kiski Valley rivals Apollo-Ridge, Valley, Freeport and Burrell in the Allegheny Conference, along with Shady Side Academy, Seton-La Salle and Keystone Oaks.

Playing so many teams close to home is something Sciullo and his players relish. Sciullo is looking forward to seeing how the league will play out this season.

“Our league is great. … Anybody can win on any given Friday night,” Sciullo said. “It's a great league for that competitive purpose. There's no one out there lurking like an Aliquippa or a Central Valley. It's just a bunch of kids from the Alle-Kiski Valley battling for bragging rights and pride.

“It's the same kids they see in the community. It's always interesting to play these rivalry games. It's fun.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

