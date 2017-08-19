Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Veterans hope to guide Freeport back to postseason

Michael Love
Michael Love | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
Freeport quarterback Austin Romanchak at 7-on-7 practice Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Freeport Area High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Freeport running back Conor Selinger at 7-on-7 practice Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Freeport Area High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Freeport at 7-on-7 practice Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Freeport Area High School.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Austin Kemp provides a block for Connor Selinger during heat acclimation practice at Freeport High School on August 9, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Matt Charlton provides a block for the quaterback Jake Sarver during heat acclimation practice on August 9, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Jake Sarver prepares to hand the ball off during heat acclimation practice on August 9, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Connor Selinger runs with the ball after recieving a hand-off during heat acclimation practice on August 9, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Isiah Bauman calls for a pass during heat acclimation practice at Freeport High School on August 9, 2017
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Luke Kennedy lines up to play cornerback during heat acclimation practice at Freeport High School on August 9, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Evan McCrea gets in his stance during heat acclimation practice at Freeport High School on August 9, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Austin Romanchak runs the ball back after an interception during practice Aug. 9, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
The Freeport football team failed to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs last year in the regrouped Class 3A after reaching the WPIAL Class AA semifinals in 2015.

The Yellowjackets lost their final four games — all in conference play — after a 4-1 start.

The tough finish motivated the coaches and returning players for the offseason, coach John Gaillot said. The core of veteran talent on both sides of the ball will mix with those new to the varsity game for what Gaillot hopes is a return to the postseason.

“Last year, we only had maybe three kids on both sides of the ball who had experience,” Gaillot said. “A lot of kids grew up last year. We have some veterans, even though we are still young. We also have a nice senior core. The kids really worked hard in the offseason, and I am really excited for them.”

Offensively, the team's leading rusher, passer and receiver return.

Junior Austin Romanchak paced the running and passing attacks. He completed 46 of 96 passes for 676 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He added 666 yards and five touchdowns on 127 rushing attempts. Adding in kick returns, punt returns and interception returns, Romanchak accounted for more than 2,000 yards and 17 total touchdowns.

“Austin knows the offense so well right now,” Gaillot said. “He's put on 10 to 15 pounds of muscle. He's working on his speed. He has that elusive ability to cut.”

Junior Conor Selinger complimented Romanchak in the backfield with 529 yards and five scores on 108 attempts.

“Connor has put on some muscle and is a powerful runner,” Gaillot said.

Gaillot said the receivers can be a deep and more effective group this year. Fronting that unit is the combination of seniors Jake Sarver and Luke Kennedy.

Sarver led the way with 228 receiving yards and four of the team's nine TD receptions on 14 catches.

“Jake has sprinter speed,” Gaillot said.

Kennedy snagged 12 passes for 159 yards and a score.

“We can do a lot of things in the passing game,” Gaillot said. “It showed in the seven-on-sevens.”

Junior Evan McCrea is expected to have an increased role in the passing game.

“We've really bonded as a team,” Romanchak said. “Everyone is ready to play football. Hopefully, we can improve even more over the next couple of weeks.”

Three starters along the offensive line, including all-conference performer Noah Freeman, were lost to graduation. But seniors Matt Charlton and Austin Kemp, both three-year starters, are back to anchor the trenches for the Yellowjackets.

Charlton, at 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, received Division I FCS scholarship offers from Alcorn State and Indiana State this summer.

Several key offensive players also will be featured on defense.

Last year's leading tackler, first-team all-conference linebacker Travis Wisniewski, graduated, but Kemp, among the team leaders in tackles, returns at inside linebacker and will be paired with Selinger.

Selinger had a team-best six sacks in 2016.

“Both have a really good sense of getting to the ball,” Gaillot said.

Charlton will back along the defensive line.

Romanchak and Sarver are at cornerback, while Kennedy will man one of the safety positions. Sarver led the defense with 18 passes defended.

Sophomore Isiah Bauman was one of several players who earned key playing time as freshmen. He led that first-year group with 36 tackles and 13 defended passes.

“Isiah really matured into a quality wide receiver, too,” Gaillot said.

The kicking game is secure with Sarver kicking off and handling the field goal, extra-point and punting duties, as well. He earned all-conference honors last year at kicker and punter and had six field goals.

“The key for us this year is accountability,” Gaillot said. “The players are accountable for every step they take on that field this year. Everybody has to worry about doing their job and no one else's.”

Gaillot expects the Allegheny Conference to be a challenge again this season. Keystone Oaks and Apollo-Ridge earned the two WPIAL playoff spots from the conference last year.

Gaillot said teams such as Seton-La Salle, Valley and Burrell also will be among a group that can challenge for the playoffs.

“It's a really stacked conference,” he said. “Like I said last year, the teams that can stay the healthiest and can stay injury-free have the best chance to be at the top of the conference and host a first-round playoff game. That's always our goal.

Freeport will open its season Friday with a Week Zero game at home against Yough. The Yellowjackets were to take on Vincentian in nonconference play Sept. 1, but the Royals' season was canceled when the program folded over the summer.

“We have a lot of tough games and good teams we're going up against,” Romanchak said. “There's definitely a lot of tension every week. There's no playing around.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

