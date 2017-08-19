Valley players motivated after missing out on postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Valley's progress continued with a second consecutive winning record last season. But the Vikings didn't win enough — or rather, by a large enough margin.

A points differential tiebreaker kept Valley on the outside of Class 3A's eight-team playoff bracket, denying the Vikings their first postseason berth since 2013, even as they posted six wins for the first time since that season. South Park earned a wild card bid over the Vikings by virtue of point differential.

The abrupt ending still stings.

“It makes me mad,” senior Darius Johnson said, “but at the same time I'm happy that we had a winning season because the last couple seasons before that we didn't do so well. It's good to see we're making progress, and this year is going to be better.”

The Vikings don't plan to let their playoff fate come down to math this season, believing they have the correct formula for success on their roster.

Even with the graduation of 1,000-yard rusher Chase Balla, Valley returns four starting offensive linemen and all-conference fullback Deonte Ross, who will move to tailback in coach Muzzy Colosimo's preferred run-heavy scheme.

“I like to run the ball, although my two offensive (coaches) like throwing the ball,” said Colosimo, entering his fourth season at Valley. “It's going to be a (matter) to see who we have when we have them.”

The addition of a consistent passing game could help Valley solve the playoff equation. Lacking that last season, Colosimo frequently used Balla as a wildcat quarterback.

Junior Tyler Green returns as the presumptive starter at quarterback, with a bevy of options at wideout: Johnson, Noah Hutcherson, Malique Richardson and a pair of newcomers to the team, Shawn Demharter and Alex Ward. Demharter plays baseball, and Ward came out for football after starting at goalkeeper for the boys soccer team last fall.

“If we can get our passing down pat, we'll probably be unstoppable,” Johnson said. “Right now, how we're looking at it, if we can add the passing yards, it's going to be chaotic for teams to cover us both ways.”

Colosimo labeled the defense as the biggest question mark, particularly after the Vikings had significant losses at linebacker and in the secondary.

The defensive line can become a team strength, Colosimo said, with Matt Ashbaugh, Darius Barrett and David Schuffert, plus Hutcherson, who can play defensive end or linebacker.

Ross will team with Hutcherson and Noah Fleck at linebacker, with Demharter, Fleck, Johnson, Richardson and Ward as key pieces in the secondary.

“We don't have a whole lot of depth, so a lot of these guys are going to play a lot just because we need them to,” Colosimo said.

What Valley lost in depth it is hoping to make up for in improved communication and resolve. Ross, a junior, said the team's motivation showed in the offseason with increased attendance at team weightlifting sessions.

“We're expecting big things,” Ross said. “We're trying to win the section this year. We have everybody in the weight room lifting a lot to get bigger and stronger to compete with teams this year.

“Last year, no one really came. No one wanted to work. Everyone wants to work. We want to get to our goal, to make it to the playoffs and change everything we can.”

The progress is showing with consecutive winning seasons already in the books. But one final hurdle remains: that elusive playoff berth.

“That is motivation because people put Valley under the mat, just sweep them (away) and throw them in the garbage,” Johnson said. “But I feel we can go farther than we did last year. We didn't make playoffs last year because of point differential, so this year I'm hoping to see something better and get to something better.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.