Senior pair hope to help Leechburg bounce back after 1-9 season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The senior night ceremony for Leechburg football will be a brief one this season.

That's because there are only two seniors on the team.

That's one of the problems facing a small-school program, but it's something sixth-year coach Mark George saw coming.

“We saw that coming as early as seventh grade,” George said. “This group of seniors, when they were in eighth grade, there were only five of them. Now, we're down to two.”

Sean Mason and Josh Gasbarro will be counted for senior leadership as the Blue Devils try to improve on last year's 1-9 finish, with the victory coming in a 35-34 thriller over nonconference foe Brownsville.

The sophomore class is much larger, and the Blue Devils will be counting on a number of players who had to receive a baptism by fire last season as ninth graders.

“There were many games last year where we were starting as many as five freshmen,” George said. “Hopefully, that little bit of experience will help now that they're sophomores, and they'll have to contribute a lot more.”

One of those underclassmen is Jake Blumer (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), who will line up at the 2-back position in Leechburg's offensive scheme.

Alex Stramanski will see time at running back and linebacker, along with slot receiver Chace Wadsworth, who might also see action at running back.

Starting at quarterback will be Bret Kardos (5-10, 190), who played behind graduate J.B. Burtick last year. Kardos was the starting fullback and linebacker last year.

He'll be throwing to Mason (5-8, 150), who also can run the ball.George said junior Tanner Dudek (6-0, 160) is coming along well at one of the wide receiver positions.

“Tanner can catch anything,” George said. “He's learning how to play receiver and not catch the ball. He ran track this year and is improving on his speed, and his routes are getting better.”

Dudek also presents Leechburg with another weapon as a placekicker, booting a couple of field goals for the Blue Devils last season. He also was solid on extra-point attempts.

“He didn't start kicking until last August,” George said. “Over the winter, he was out there with John Bouchat, local kicking coach. Our punter from last year graduated, so Tanner is working on that, too.”

Dudek is so proficient during games and practices that Leechburg athletic director Mark Jones might have to consider getting higher kicking nets to protect the residential neighborhood behind the Veterans Memorial Stadium end zones during placekicks.

“Field position is everything,” George said. “We've been competitive at times with teams, but we haven't had the field position, and that's killed us.”

Two-way junior lineman Niko Venanzio transferred in from Burrell and is expected to help considerably.

“I think he's going to be a big plus for us,” George said. “Not only is he a big kid (6-3, 240), he has really good technique, good feet, good hands, and the line coaches tell me he's very coachable.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.