Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Under new coach, Springdale again in search of playoff berth

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
Springdale Matt Schlessman, participates in the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Matt Schlessman, participates in the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Head Coach Seth Napierkowski, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Head Coach Seth Napierkowski, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Ryan Pahlman, participates in the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 201
Springdale Ryan Pahlman, participates in the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 201
Springdale Josh Harmon, takes a break during the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Josh Harmon, takes a break during the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Coach Rich Napierkowski, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Coach Rich Napierkowski, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Head Coach Seth Napierkowski, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Head Coach Seth Napierkowski, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Dylan Hargenrader, takes direction from Head Coach Seth Napierkowski while participates in the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Dylan Hargenrader, takes direction from Head Coach Seth Napierkowski while participates in the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Coach Rob Kelly, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Coach Rob Kelly, works with his varsity team on the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Josh Jones, takes in a pass while participates in the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale Josh Jones, takes in a pass while participates in the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale varsity team works on conditioning during the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017
Springdale varsity team works on conditioning during the first day of practice.Monday August 7, 2017

Updated 1 hour ago

Call it an early team meeting.

More than a dozen Springdale football players attended a school board meeting this spring in support of Seth Napierkowski, an assistant who was promoted in May to head coach at age 27. The Dynamos endured two coaching searches after Dave Leasure resigned in November, and the school's football players were eager for good news.

“It was nerve-wracking,” senior Josh Harmon said, “because we knew if we didn't get one in time, we'd be in trouble when the season came. It was relieving when he finally got picked. It was nice to know it was him.”

Napierkowski, who played quarterback at Burrell and Carnegie Mellon, was Springdale's quarterbacks coach for two seasons under Leasure. He was the players' choice for multiple reasons, with Harmon confident Napierkowski could make the team tougher.

“He wouldn't take it easy on us,” said Harmon, a running back and safety. “He'll push us hard. He'll get us in shape for our first game this year, because last year we were a little bit out of shape when we played Burrell. The humidity got to us, and we weren't in good enough shape.”

As the team entered camp, Harmon already noticed a difference.

“We're putting in a lot more work, a lot more running,” he said. “We're conditioning two times (a day) at practice compared to once or sometimes not at all.”

Springdale finished 6-6 overall last season, 3-4 in the Eastern Conference, and qualified for the WPIAL Class A playoffs for the 14th time in 15 seasons. The senior-heavy team returns six starters from the lineup that reached the quarterfinals.

The Dynamos replaced their coach, a record-setting quarterback and a 1,000-yard rusher since last season, but another playoff run remains a realistic goal.

“The expectations are pretty high,” Napierkowski said. “We've got 17 seniors out of 35 kids, so nearly half the team. Most of these guys started last year or had significant playing time.”

Along with Harmon, key senior contributors include tight end/defensive end Joey Gedraitis (6-4, 230), fullback/linebacker Scott Landis (5-11, 230), running back/linebacker Dylan Hargenrader (6-1, 190), center/defensive tackle Matt Schlessman (5-8, 220), two-way tackles Ryan Pahlman (6-1, 260) and Charlie Sprague (6-5, 315) and guard/linebacker Josh Gatto (5-9, 200).

With four veteran blockers back, the offensive line should be a strength.

“We've got guys up front who are big bodies that can really get after it,” Napierkowski said. “They do a good job pass blocking and run blocking, so I think we'll have the ability to do a little bit of both.”

In the backfield, Harmon and Hargenrader must replace leading rusher Ben Sowinski, who graduated. Junior quarterback Josh Jones replaces Sammy Carey, who broke the school's single-season passing record with 1,146 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Grouped with perennial powers Clairton and Jeannette, Napierkowski described the conference being as “tough as always.”

“Every time you think they've graduated a big senior class, there are just as many guys in the wings that you've never heard about and they're awesome,” he said. “We're certainly going to have to contend with them. Bishop Canevin gave us trouble last year, and they're a great team. Imani Christian is athletic.

“There are a lot of athletic teams in our conference that we're going to have to deal with.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Charlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.