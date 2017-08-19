Under new coach, Springdale again in search of playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Call it an early team meeting.

More than a dozen Springdale football players attended a school board meeting this spring in support of Seth Napierkowski, an assistant who was promoted in May to head coach at age 27. The Dynamos endured two coaching searches after Dave Leasure resigned in November, and the school's football players were eager for good news.

“It was nerve-wracking,” senior Josh Harmon said, “because we knew if we didn't get one in time, we'd be in trouble when the season came. It was relieving when he finally got picked. It was nice to know it was him.”

Napierkowski, who played quarterback at Burrell and Carnegie Mellon, was Springdale's quarterbacks coach for two seasons under Leasure. He was the players' choice for multiple reasons, with Harmon confident Napierkowski could make the team tougher.

“He wouldn't take it easy on us,” said Harmon, a running back and safety. “He'll push us hard. He'll get us in shape for our first game this year, because last year we were a little bit out of shape when we played Burrell. The humidity got to us, and we weren't in good enough shape.”

As the team entered camp, Harmon already noticed a difference.

“We're putting in a lot more work, a lot more running,” he said. “We're conditioning two times (a day) at practice compared to once or sometimes not at all.”

Springdale finished 6-6 overall last season, 3-4 in the Eastern Conference, and qualified for the WPIAL Class A playoffs for the 14th time in 15 seasons. The senior-heavy team returns six starters from the lineup that reached the quarterfinals.

The Dynamos replaced their coach, a record-setting quarterback and a 1,000-yard rusher since last season, but another playoff run remains a realistic goal.

“The expectations are pretty high,” Napierkowski said. “We've got 17 seniors out of 35 kids, so nearly half the team. Most of these guys started last year or had significant playing time.”

Along with Harmon, key senior contributors include tight end/defensive end Joey Gedraitis (6-4, 230), fullback/linebacker Scott Landis (5-11, 230), running back/linebacker Dylan Hargenrader (6-1, 190), center/defensive tackle Matt Schlessman (5-8, 220), two-way tackles Ryan Pahlman (6-1, 260) and Charlie Sprague (6-5, 315) and guard/linebacker Josh Gatto (5-9, 200).

With four veteran blockers back, the offensive line should be a strength.

“We've got guys up front who are big bodies that can really get after it,” Napierkowski said. “They do a good job pass blocking and run blocking, so I think we'll have the ability to do a little bit of both.”

In the backfield, Harmon and Hargenrader must replace leading rusher Ben Sowinski, who graduated. Junior quarterback Josh Jones replaces Sammy Carey, who broke the school's single-season passing record with 1,146 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Grouped with perennial powers Clairton and Jeannette, Napierkowski described the conference being as “tough as always.”

“Every time you think they've graduated a big senior class, there are just as many guys in the wings that you've never heard about and they're awesome,” he said. “We're certainly going to have to contend with them. Bishop Canevin gave us trouble last year, and they're a great team. Imani Christian is athletic.

“There are a lot of athletic teams in our conference that we're going to have to deal with.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Charlan_Trib.