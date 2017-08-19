Encore performance: Derry, Ligonier Valley hope to sustain success after historic seasons

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was quite a season for the Ligonier Valley and Derry football programs in 2016.

The two bordering eastern Westmoreland County schools had fantastic campaigns and brought renewed excitement for fans in their districts only separated by the Chestnut Ridge Mountain Range.

Ligonier Valley finished 14-1 and won its first PIAA District 6 Class 2A title and advanced to the state semifinals before falling a game short of playing for the state title.

Along the way the team captured the Heritage Conference title and won the Appalachian Bowl.

The Rams also featured record performances from quarterback Collin Smith, now playing at West Virginia, and wide receiver Aaron Tutino, who caught 55 passes for 1,183 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Derry was equally as impressive. The Trojans finished 11-1 and claimed the WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference title with their first undefeated regular season. Running back Tyler Balega also had a huge season, rushing for 1,726 yards and 22 touchdowns.

These results were a few years in the making. Ligonier Valley has been the more consistent of the two programs, making the playoffs in 10 of the past 13 seasons, including two straight years.

Derry has steadily improved each season after going 0-10 in 2013.

Can these teams repeat their 2016 seasons? Can they join some of the elite programs in the county, such as Jeannette, Penn-Trafford, Franklin Regional, Belle Vernon and Mt. Pleasant?

Ligonier Valley senior wide receiver Jackson Daugherty thinks the Rams can.

“We know what it takes to win,” Daugherty said. “We've worked hard in the off-season, and we'll need players to step up and be leaders.”

The excitement around the Ligonier Valley, stretching from Stahlstown and Laughlintown to the south and Bolivar and Seward to the north, came to a boil during the playoffs.

The Rams were invited to the Ligonier Days' parade, they received police and fire truck escorts and the entire community united around them during their success.

The scenes during the playoffs were reminiscent to the movie “Hoosiers.”

“It was pretty exciting to see the student body and community support,” Daugherty said. “The further we went, the more fans turned out.

“I've never seen it like that when I was growing up watching my brother play. I've never seen the community that excited about something. It was actually amazing.”

Daugherty said the fans are probably itching for the season to start. He certainly is.

“We want to give our little town a show,” Daugherty said.

Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said the Rams are as strong as ever.

“The cupboard isn't bare,” Beitel said. “The players got a taste of what it takes to be successful in the state playoffs. They lifted and got stronger and bigger this summer. They're ready to take another shot.”

It was just as exciting across the ridge in Derry Borough and Derry Township. Fans started believing in the Trojans as the season progressed.

“That was amazing. I couldn't believe it,” Derry senior Tyre Hairston said. “Having the community behind us was unbelievable, so exciting.”

What greeted the team in the opening game of the WPIAL playoffs against Central Valley was memorable. A standing-room only crowd jammed into Trojan Stadium, and the team celebrated a 33-20 victory, the first in 24 years.

“It was like the old times,” Derry coach Tim Sweeney said, remembering the large crowds that attended games against Mt. Pleasant and Greensburg Salem in the 1980s. “It was great seeing everyone get behind us.”

Sweeney said while the 2016 team will be remembered for the perfect regular season, it was the previous two teams that helped turn things around.

“They were the ones that bought into the system and started holding their teammates accountable,” Sweeney said. “It was a group effort.”

Derry senior running back Shawn Broadway said it was Sweeney and his staff who changed the attitudes of players.

“They told us we were going to turn things around, and every year the team got better and better,” Broadway said. “We kept winning games, and we got more confidence.

“They put us in position to be successful. All we had to do was carry out our assignments.”

And Hairston said he doesn't expect a drop off.

“We can be just as successful,” Hairston said. “We just have to continue to work hard.”

And if heat acclimation practices were any indication, the Derry players aren't about to step backward. Players were consistently on the field early, pleasing their coach.

Sweeney said even though Derry won the conference and advanced to the semifinals, his team still isn't respected.

“That's OK,” Sweeney said. “We'll just use it as a chip on our shoulder. The players know what the expectations are, and we'll just roll from there.”

Hairston said it was good to get the community involved, and the fans showed great support.

“Coach Sweeney talks about how we got the community on our side,” Hairston said. “We have to continue to put in the work so we don't let them down.”

Broadway said Derry can repeat as conference champion if the players put in the time and effort.

“I believe we can have another great season if we put in the hard work; we can have a similar season,” Broadway said. “It was really cool seeing all the fans at games. It was great to see that support.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.