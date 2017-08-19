WPIAL Class 5A breakdown: High expectations for '16 finalists West Allegheny, McKeesport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Will Woodland Hills be straightened out after a rough coaching transition. These teams have become regular fixtures in the WPIAL title games over the years.

These Big East 9 rivals could put on an offensive show as both are loaded with talented skilled players.

9.1 Upper St. Clair at North Hills This rivalry goes back when Upper St. Clair coach Jim Render would battle with former North Hills coach Jack McCurry. Render, the WPIAL's all-time winningest coach, is still going strong.

Weber rushed for 426 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 2016 WPIAL champions.

Lauer will be a four-year starter at center for the Panthers, but he's known as tackling machine on defense (139).

Laffoon threw for 1,641 yards and 18 touchdowns during his first season behind center.

Byrd was a first-team all-Allegheny 9 Conference player. He will be asked to anchor the line.

Acie ran for 564 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Tigers, the WPIAL runners-up last season.

The Tigers return QB John Harper along with RBs Carlinos Acie and Layton Jordan, who combined to rush for 1,234 yards.

West Allegheny held on to defeat McKeesport in a classic WPIAL Class 5A championship game last season.

Could the two powerhouses be headed for another showdown? There's a good chance.

Before the WPIAL playoffs were set to begin, the storyline was Armstrong running back Zane Dudek. But an injury to Dudek early in the first-round game ended that storybook run for the River Hawks.

That left the door opened for the perennial WPIAL powers to roll on.

With McKeesport and West Allegheny the early favorites, there are other teams that would like to join the party.

McKeesport finished second to Armstrong in the Big East Conference last season. The River Hawks defeated the Tigers, 43-42, early in the season.

The Tigers return a talented backfield led by quarterback John Harper and running backs Layton Jordan and Carlinos Acie.

McKeesport must improve its defense if it wants to win the conference and return to Heinz Field.

Penn-Trafford, Gateway and Franklin Regional should make things tough on McKeesport.

“The conference is up for grabs,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “McKeesport is up there. Gateway has a ton of playmakers back, Franklin Regional has talent back, and don't sleep on Armstrong. Even though they don't have Zane back, they have a lot of players returning on defense.”

Quarterback Cam Laffoon and linemen Logan Hawkins and Will Mayr will lead Penn-Trafford (7-3, 5-3), which missed the playoffs but handed McKeesport its worse defeat (20-10) of the season in the final regular-season game. The Tigers' other losses were by a point.

“I love my team,” Ruane said. “When you return your quarterback, top two receivers, your leading rusher and some experienced lineman, you expect big things.

“Experience in high school football us huge, and while we struggled at times during the season, we were playing our best football at the end of the season.”

Kiski Area (Sam Albert) and Connellsville (Marko Thomas) have new coaches, Plum aims to avoid another 0-6 start and Latrobe hopes Jason Armstrong can pick up where Austin Butler left off.

Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta said Gateway might be the team to beat, along with Penn-Trafford and McKeesport.

“This is going to be another exciting season,” Botta said. “It's going to be a battle for playoff spots.”

The Allegheny 9 Conference has four new coaches: Tim Bostard at Woodland Hills, Ryan Linn at Moon, Dan Knause at Chartiers Valley and Loran Cooley at Baldwin.

West Allegheny coach Bob Palko isn't sure his team is the favorite. Sure, the Indians return some talent in linebacker Anthony Dellovade, tight end Mateo Vandamia, center Zach Hoge and running back Will Weber, but Palko described his team as green.

“We're so young,” Palko said. “We're working two kids at quarterback, and we have to get better as we go. We'll have to play great team football.”

Palko said Upper St. Clair is really good, Fox Chapel returns a lot of talented players, North Hills has a great running back and Woodland Hills, well Woodland Hills is always good.

“This conference is really good,” Palko said. “There is no rest in our conference.”

Quarterback Nick Gizzo, who rushed for 887 yards, and running back Micah Morris, who rushed for 1,294 yards, lead Fox Chapel. Jack Hansberry will quarterback Upper St. Clair and Tyler Brennan is North Hills' top running back.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.