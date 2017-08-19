WPIAL Class 4A breakdown: Contenders hoping to dethrone Thomas Jefferson, which claimed its 6th WPIAL crown since '04

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

10.27 South Fayette at Montour The Spartans hope the regular-season finale is for the conference title. The Lions prevailed 42-20 last year.

10.13 TJ at Belle Vernon The Leopards upended the Jaguars in OT in 2015, but TJ gained revenge last year en route to the conference crown.

10.13 West Mifflin at Ringgold The Rams won a three-point battle last year. The teams tied Belle Vernon for second in the Big 9 at 6-2.

The 6-5, 310-pound senior committed to Pitt as an offensive lineman. He was an all-conference offensive tackle as a junior.

Saxton was third in the WPIAL last year in passing yards (2,638) and touchdowns (30). He has thrown for 4,619 yards and 61 touchdowns as a two-year starter.

Hooker pledged to Ohio State last month. He scored 17 TDs last year to help New Castle reach the 4A final.

The dominant two-way lineman selected Pitt over more than a dozen Division I offers. Danielson made 41 tackles with six sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2016.

A change in classification didn't change the fortunes for the Jaguars in 2016. TJ won its sixth WPIAL championship since 2004, and despite having to replace its leading passer, rusher and reciever because of graduation, it is expected to reload for another title shot.

New Castle finished 6-2 in the Northwest Nine Conference last year to finish third behind champ South Fayette and Mars. The Red Hurricanes were slotted as the No. 7 seed for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

They knew to reach Heinz Field, they would have to avenge regular-season losses in the first two rounds. They did just that.

New Castle upset South Fayette in a wild, 51-43 affair in the quarterfinals and then toppled No. 6 Ringgold in the semifinals.

But, as five other teams had done in the WPIAL finals since 2004, the Red Hurricanes ran into a buzzsaw in Thomas Jefferson. The Jaguars captured the title with a 42-0 victory.

“It was a good run,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “We played our best football at the right time of the season. We were lucky enough to stay healthy for most of the year.”

Cowart said last year's debut of Class 4A after the move to six classifications in the WPIAL and throughout the state played out the way the coaches expected.

“There are a lot of good football teams in 4A,” he said. “It's a deep field. All eight playoff teams had a chance to play for the WPIAL championship, and a number of quality teams didn't make the playoffs. Thomas Jefferson is just a spectacular team every season. They set the standard.”

All eight teams that qualified last year also did in their respective classes in 2015.

“We lost some key players, but we have a number of kids ready to step up,” veteran TJ coach Bill Cherpak said. “(Class) 4A is such a quality classification with strong teams, coaches and players. Everybody is working to get better, and you will see that every week this season.”

The Big 9, with TJ, Ringgold, West Mifflin, Belle Vernon, Greensburg Salem, Trinity, Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown, featured familiar rivalries from previous seasons. The Northwest Nine — South Fayette, Mars, New Castle, Blackhawk, Montour, Indiana, Highlands, Knoch and Ambridge — had teams come together from 3A and 2A.

Long road trips will be reversed in the Northwest Nine's second season. Indiana, for example, gets to make the 77-mile journey to South Fayette, and New Castle will trek 54 miles to face Highlands in Week 2.

Whether the trip is a few miles or a long journey, one of the key components for success is staying healthy.

“When we won the (Big 9) conference two years ago, we didn't have one injury until we hit the postseason,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “That was huge for us. Last year, we had four major injuries. Injuries are a part of the game, and sometimes it comes down to good fortune.”

Three teams will have new coaches this season. Frank Whalen, a former assistant at Knoch, returns to lead the Knights. Dom Girardi, a Valley graduate who coached last season at Geneva College, is the new Highlands coach.

Cedric Lloyd brings several years of head-coaching experience to Uniontown.

“Winning a football game on a Friday night in the WPIAL is a very difficult thing,” Whalen said. “It takes a lot of hard work just to get one win, and then you hope to build on it. You multiply it over the course of the season, and you can tell how good those teams are that make it to the playoffs. We hope to be in that playoff mix.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.