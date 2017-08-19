WPIAL Class 3A breakdown: Playoff positions at a premium, with Aliquippa seeking 10th straight trip to title game

10.13 Freeport at Seton-La Salle The Rebels begin the season as Allegheny Conference favorites, but Freeport returns most of its skill players and can throw a wrench into the Rebels' hopes.

10.6 Derry at Mt. Pleasant The Trojans' storybook 2016 included a win over their Westmoreland County rival, and this game unfolds in the middle of the playoff race.

9.2 Beaver Falls at Aliquippa The Beaver County rivals split last season, but Beaver Falls won the big prize in the WPIAL title game. The Tigers' youth will be tested against the Quips' talent and experience.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Ramer committed to Virginia this summer and will anchor the trenches.

A four-star recruit at safety, Raines holds offers from more than two dozen schools and released a top five that included Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Florida and Kentucky. The WPIAL's top undeclared recruit will make a decision in October.

One of the WPIAL's top recruits in the Class of 2019 already holds offers from Oregon State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

The centerpiece of Seton-La Salle's offense, the runner known as “Train” ran for 1,814 yards and 15 TDs.

One of two quarterbacks to see significant time last fall, Battisti completed more than 70 percent of his passes, with nine TDs, and rushed for 605 yards and 10 more scores.

The Quips can make it 10 consecutive trips to Heinz Field if they get there this November. With four-star recruit Kwantel Raines headlining a talented roster, Aliquippa should return — and win its 17th title to boot.

As the WPIAL considered the realities of the PIAA's switch to six classes before last season, Class 3A provided the biggest conversation — specifically when it came to the postseason.

Eight playoff teams or 16?

Expect the debate to continue, even after the WPIAL decided on eight playoff teams and a championship game at Heinz Field. In fact, the discussion might get even louder.

Consider: One of the top teams in 3A for much of the season — Beaver — missed the playoffs. Another — Valley — missed the postseason after losing a points-differential tiebreaker to South Park. And Beaver Falls went from needing a Week 9 victory to make the playoffs to winning WPIAL and PIAA titles.

“I think last year kind of unfolded how many people thought, which is kind of why there was a little bit of back-and-forth when the decision was being made whether eight or 16 teams should go,” Beaver coach Jeff Beltz said. “I think some people were more vocal than they typically are about the possibility that someone might get left out that really shouldn't get left out.”

While other six-classification talking points — more travel, fallen rivalries — happened in 3A as well, they paled in comparison to the playoff discussion. Because of the smaller field, each conference game took on greater importance, and the battle for the two wild card spots grew fiercer.

“You only control things you can control, and you can't control that,” Valley coach Muzzy Colosimo said. “A 5-4 team got in front of us because of Gardner Points in section play. If that's the case, maybe they should just let you schedule your own exhibition games because I wouldn't mind playing maybe a team from out of state or something like that. I want to figure out a way to gauge our program, and right now you basically jump into the season.”

Beltz said he and his team “took ownership” of missing the playoffs after a 20-15 loss to Beaver Falls in the regular-season finale. After a big early-season victory over Aliquippa, the Bobcats lost a pair of narrow conference games against Central Valley and Beaver Falls.

But count Keystone Oaks coach Greg Perry, whose team lost a high-scoring nonconference battle with Beaver last year before winning the Allegheny Conference, as someone who would like to see more participants in the big dance.

“I think that eight was just not enough,” Perry said, particularly with 23 teams. “I think some of the teams that didn't have an opportunity to get in because of the eight teams making it, ... I think that they're disappointed, and you have a lot of seniors that beat a lot of good football teams and didn't get a chance to go and show what they were worth.”

Derry coach Tim Sweeney, whose team won the Interstate during a school-record season, had the opposite belief.

“Let's call a spade a spade: A 16 seed is never going to beat a 1 seed, and a 15 isn't going to beat a 2,” he said. “We're not talking about the NCAA hoop tournament. There's such a disparity between a 1 seed and a 16 seed, and I think eight teams in all levels would be enough.”

Although the conversation will stay the same, Class 3A should look different this season after the graduation of some of the top players in the WPIAL: Darius Wise at Beaver, Alex Smith at Keystone Oaks, Duane Brown at Apollo-Ridge, Derrell Carter and Donovan Jeter at Beaver Falls and many more. Derry lost several key players from its WPIAL semifinal team, the first in school history. Beaver Falls' Malik Shepherd transferred to Aliquippa and was declared ineligible.

Aliquippa returns the most experienced talent, with four-star recruit Kwantel Raines the latest big name to watch. The Quips will try to return to Heinz Field for the 10th straight season.

“It's hard to (pick) against the team that's been there the last nine years,” Beltz said. “Aliquippa deserves that respect.”

Still, expect plenty of competitiveness to remain.

“I think there are battles every week in all the conferences,” Sweeney said. “If you don't go out and play well, you're gonna get beat. It doesn't matter who you are.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.