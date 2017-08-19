New season provides fresh start for A-K Valley teams, The Birdie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Birdie enjoys a long winter's nap after every football season ends. He flies south with Mrs. Birdie to an undisclosed location and gets some well-deserved shuteye.

“Picking games isn't easy,” Birdie said. “You've heard of beauty rest? Well, sleep is just as effective for the mind as it is for the body. You should try it sometime.”

Birdie hoped when he woke up, he would find out the 2016 season and all it wrought had all been a dream. Or, more accurately, a nightmare.

Alas, he arrived back in the Alle-Kiski Valley to find out the PIAA's six-classification system remained in place for football.

“Still makes no sense,” he groused. “Highlands playing Ambridge and Albert Gallatin instead of its A-K Valley neighbors? I'm sure Albert is a nice guy and all, but our paths have never crossed — and they shouldn't cross with Highlands', either.

“And don't get me started on the playoff nonsense that happened in Class 3A last season. Valley missed the playoffs because of Gardner Points and point differential. If math and sports were meant to mix, then why isn't long-division dodgeball a thing in middle school gym class?”

Of course, perhaps the Birdie still is dreaming, because when he arrived back in the Alle-Kiski Valley, he discovered some peculiar moves occurred during his winter sojourn. Turns out he wasn't the only one on the move in the offseason.

“Sam Albert is at Kiski Area now?” a confused Birdie asked. “Is he trying to play A-K Valley coaching bingo, or is he just studying for a post-coaching career as an A-K Valley tour guide?”

There are other changes, of course. A pair of former local quarterbacks took over at schools that aren't their alma mater — Dom Girardi, a Valley graduate, at Highlands, and Seth Napierkowski, a Burrell alum, at Springdale. Several local stars moved on to college, including the reigning VND offensive and defensive players of the year (Apollo-Ridge's Duane Brown and Valley's Chase Balla, respectively).

But change is nothing new in sports, especially high school football.

“Players are here and gone in a blink of an eye, kind of like one of Duane's runs,” the Birdie mused, “and we have to find new stars to replace them. Like that Ross Greece at Kiski Area. Don't sleep on him this year.”

And don't sleep on the Birdie, either. As always, his picks were (mostly) on point last year — “three out of four ain't bad,” he said, referencing last year's success rate and paraphrasing one of his favorite musicians — but some of his preseason predictions didn't work out as well as he hoped.

“I definitely underestimated Apollo-Ridge and Valley,” he admitted, “and what happened to Burrell and Highlands? I had you both in the playoffs. Everyone talks about proving me wrong, but that's not the way to go about doing it.”

Here comes another opportunity to get things right. And maybe dreams of a perfect season will come true.

Apollo-Ridge

“What can Brown do for you” now becomes “what can you do without Brown?” The answer, for now, will be less.

Record: 4-6

Playoffs: No

Burrell

These young Bucs have talent but also a lot of growing up to do in the Allegheny Conference.

Record: 2-8

Playoffs: No

Deer Lakes

The Lancers brought in an ex-Steeler to help this season. Unfortunately, he won't be on the field.

Record: 2-7

Playoffs: No

Fox Chapel

The Birdie may be crazy like a fox, but the first half of the Foxes' schedule is just plain nuts.

Record: 5-5

Playoffs: No

Freeport

The Yellowjackets may not match their 2015 WPIAL semifinal run, but they'll have plenty of highlights.

Record: 7-2

Playoffs: Yes

Highlands

As the saying goes, if you have two QBs, you really have none. What happens when you have five?

Record: 3-6

Playoffs: No

Kiski Area

Sam Albert is here, and Greece Lightning is back. But the conference didn't get any easier.

Record: 5-5

Playoffs: No

Leechburg

It's hard to compete in the Eastern Conference when you can count your senior class on two fingers.

Record: 2-8

Playoffs: No

Plum

Hard to predict much success for the Mustangs after one of their most talented players transferred.

Record: 3-7

Playoffs: No

Riverview

It's the 20th anniversary of the Raiders' 1997 WPIAL championship, but the Raiders will have less to celebrate on the field.

Record: 2-7

Playoffs: No

Springdale

A new coach takes the helm in Seth Napierkowski, but the Dynamos' tradition will just keep rolling on.

Record: 6-4

Playoffs: Yes

Valley

The Vikings will make a point to ensure point differential doesn't determine their playoff fate again.

Record: 6-3

Playoffs: Yes