Brentwood's Veatch set for senior season

Austin Veatch was named all-section last spring as a junior outfielder on the Brentwood baseball team.

Veatch manned center field and offensively hit .375.

“I think it was an honor to be named all-section,” Veatch said, “but there were other players on our team that deserved it just as much, if not more, than I did.”

The 5-foot-9, 150-pound Veatch is a two-sport standout at Brentwood. He didn't stop there.

Veatch last week was voted to the MSA Sports/Kennywood high school preseason football all-star team. A senior wide receiver/defensive back, Veatch landed a berth on offense.

The 2017 preseason all-stars were lauded at an awards presentation at Kennywood Park.

“It's a tremendous honor,” said Veatch, one of the fastest players on the Brentwood squad with a 4.59 time in the 40.

“It's an honor because my name gets added to the list of tremendous athletes that have won the award (in previous years). Also, because I got the chance to represent my school and football team at Kennywood.”

Veatch, a two-year letterman in football and baseball, had 30 receptions for 618 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and averaged a team-leading 20.8 yards per catch.

He and Dorian Bowie (31-613) formed one of the most dynamic pass-catching tandems in their conference last season.

Veatch and Bowie combined for 61 receptions, 1,231 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Veatch nabbed nine passes for 139 yards (15.4 avg.) and one touchdown during his sophomore season.

Outside the classroom, Veatch, who owns a 3.8 GPA, spends most of his time in football or baseball mode.

“I don't have a whole lot of free time,” he said. “If it's not practice or lifting for football, it's practice or lifting for baseball.”

Veatch played for the South Hills baseball team this summer in the Quad County North Palomino League. South Hills, coached by Rick Klein and Dan Krzyzanowski, finished with a 17-3 record.

Last spring, Veatch also was listed among the WPIAL's top 100 football players/prospects for the 2018 class by Pittsburgh Sports Now.

He was joined in the top 100 by senior teammate Tanner Wells, an offensive/defensive lineman at Brentwood.

“I think our team this year is going to be a team to look out for,” Veatch said. “I expect us to make the playoffs. We have key players returning, and we have experience.”

The Brentwood speedster is hoping to generate more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and score at least 15 touchdowns in 2017.

He also is planning to continue his football career in college, and will major in either sports medicine or criminal justice.

Veatch said two of the early contenders for his college choice are Edinboro and Millersville.

“But I have yet to make up my mind on where I plan on attending,” he said.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.