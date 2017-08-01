Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

WPIAL football recruits share scholarship offers on social media
Chris Harlan | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec leaps past Central Catholic's Clay Myers during the second quarter Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, at Highmark Stadium.
Bethel Park's James Gmiter on Monday, August 1, 2016.
Butler's Jake Kradel
West Allegheny's Kamren Cornell breaks up a pass intended for Montour's Tom Sylvester (3) as Ronald Stevenson (21) unsuccessfully tries to catch the tip during a Parkway conference game Friday Oct. 2, 2015. The Indians won 47-14.
Belle Vernon lineman Blake Zubovic.

Tuesday was the first day college football coaches could present written scholarship offers to 2018 graduates, and those recruits celebrated on social media.

Athletes can receive only verbal offers until Aug. 1 of their senior year, according to NCAA rules. Around the WPIAL, seniors used Twitter to share the official offers they received digitally.

"Congratulations! Because of your character, work ethic, academic achievements and athletic accomplishments, I would like to officially offer you a full athletic scholarship to attend the University of Pittsburgh," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wrote in his letter to recruits. "I truly believe there has never been a better time to attend the University of Pittsburgh!"

Offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Notre Dame and Temple were posted locally, as athletes across the country took to social media.

WPIAL recruits

James Gmiter, Bethel Park

Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland

Jake Kradel, Butler

Ronnie Stevenson, Montour

Blake Zubovic, Belle Vernon

ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Penn State

Alabama

LSU

Michigan

Ohio State

Stanford

Texas

