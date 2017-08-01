WPIAL football recruits share scholarship offers on social media
Tuesday was the first day college football coaches could present written scholarship offers to 2018 graduates, and those recruits celebrated on social media.
Athletes can receive only verbal offers until Aug. 1 of their senior year, according to NCAA rules. Around the WPIAL, seniors used Twitter to share the official offers they received digitally.
"Congratulations! Because of your character, work ethic, academic achievements and athletic accomplishments, I would like to officially offer you a full athletic scholarship to attend the University of Pittsburgh," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wrote in his letter to recruits. "I truly believe there has never been a better time to attend the University of Pittsburgh!"
Offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Notre Dame and Temple were posted locally, as athletes across the country took to social media.
WPIAL recruits
James Gmiter, Bethel Park
Its official pic.twitter.com/4zfhNNsiIY— Ğmîťěr (@Gmiter74) August 1, 2017
Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland
It's official☘️ pic.twitter.com/5NYd092NjC— Phil Jurkovec (@pjurkovec) August 1, 2017
Jake Kradel, Butler
Official Offer. Can't wait to be a Pittsburgh Panther #L1TS8URGH pic.twitter.com/d6hZe2TDvc— Jake Kradel (@JakeKradel) August 1, 2017
Ronnie Stevenson, Montour
Official Offer Can't wait to be an Owl #OOU18 pic.twitter.com/r2JqXQclkY— Ronnie Stevenson (@Ron_S21) August 1, 2017
Blake Zubovic, Belle Vernon
When the praises go up the blessings come down Official Offer™ #ItWasAllADream #L1TS8URGH pic.twitter.com/9OFuFDUHPD— Big Z (@blake_zubovic66) August 1, 2017
ACROSS THE COUNTRY
Penn State
Thankful to receive a official offer from Penn state #Weare ⚪️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6GgozKoVBN— J® (@rickyo_90) August 1, 2017
Alabama
Official offer from Alabama . pic.twitter.com/cC8MWn7Uag— Justyn Ross . (@_Jross5) August 1, 2017
LSU
Blessed to receive official offer from LSU #GeauxTigers @VEvans305 @CoachJonDrumm @Coach_Marroquin @iRepCoaches @clavijo305 @larryblustein pic.twitter.com/5kzkm17p32— Nadab Joseph (@nadabjoseph) August 1, 2017
Michigan
Official offer from Michigan #goblue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/F80S94vEj9— Emil Ekiyor Jr. (@bigE__18) August 1, 2017
Ohio State
Thankful to receive an official scholarship offer from The Ohio State University! ⭕️ ⭕️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/nDJ9eKmvki— Thomas Booker (@TheThomasBooker) August 1, 2017
Stanford
Thankful to recieve an official scholarship offer from Stanford University! #NerdNation ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KdEgDkh3oQ— Thomas Booker (@TheThomasBooker) August 1, 2017
Texas
