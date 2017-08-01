WPIAL football recruits share scholarship offers on social media

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tuesday was the first day college football coaches could present written scholarship offers to 2018 graduates, and those recruits celebrated on social media.

Athletes can receive only verbal offers until Aug. 1 of their senior year, according to NCAA rules. Around the WPIAL, seniors used Twitter to share the official offers they received digitally.

"Congratulations! Because of your character, work ethic, academic achievements and athletic accomplishments, I would like to officially offer you a full athletic scholarship to attend the University of Pittsburgh," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wrote in his letter to recruits. "I truly believe there has never been a better time to attend the University of Pittsburgh!"

Offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Notre Dame and Temple were posted locally, as athletes across the country took to social media.

WPIAL recruits

James Gmiter, Bethel Park

Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland

Jake Kradel, Butler

Official Offer. Can't wait to be a Pittsburgh Panther #L1TS8URGH pic.twitter.com/d6hZe2TDvc — Jake Kradel (@JakeKradel) August 1, 2017

Ronnie Stevenson, Montour

Official Offer Can't wait to be an Owl #OOU18 pic.twitter.com/r2JqXQclkY — Ronnie Stevenson (@Ron_S21) August 1, 2017

Blake Zubovic, Belle Vernon

When the praises go up the blessings come down Official Offer™ #ItWasAllADream #L1TS8URGH pic.twitter.com/9OFuFDUHPD — Big Z (@blake_zubovic66) August 1, 2017

ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Penn State

Thankful to receive a official offer from Penn state #Weare ⚪️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6GgozKoVBN — J® (@rickyo_90) August 1, 2017

Alabama

Official offer from Alabama . pic.twitter.com/cC8MWn7Uag — Justyn Ross . (@_Jross5) August 1, 2017

LSU

Michigan

Ohio State

Thankful to receive an official scholarship offer from The Ohio State University! ⭕️ ⭕️ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/nDJ9eKmvki — Thomas Booker (@TheThomasBooker) August 1, 2017

Stanford

Thankful to recieve an official scholarship offer from Stanford University! #NerdNation ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KdEgDkh3oQ — Thomas Booker (@TheThomasBooker) August 1, 2017

Texas