Linebacker Lauer steps into the spotlight at Franklin Regional

Greg Botta has been coaching football at Franklin Regional since 1994, and he's mystified why senior Bryce Lauer hasn't received any NCAA Division I FBS offers.

Lauer, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound center/middle linebacker, has offers from Robert Morris and St. Francis (Pa.), both Football Championship Subdivision schools, and Botta said he believes Maine will offer any day.

But he's surprised that schools like Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia haven't offered.

“They want to see him on film,” Botta said. “All they have to do is look at the film of last year's McKeesport game when he made 23 tackles.

“I've coached some great ones (Tom Tumulty of Penn Hills, Brian Chizmar of Swissvale, and Brett Zanotto of Franklin Regional among them). He needs to improve his grades and he knows that, but the kid runs like a deer and why he's not getting the looks he should be is a big concern of mine.”

Lauer, however, said he knows things will work out in the end. He's just concentrating on getting better and leading his team.

“I'm not worried about offers. They'll come,” Lauer said. “I've talked to a few coaches, and I'm not sure I want to go to a big program. I might have a better chance getting more playing time if I go to a smaller program.”

Lauer is the only starter returning on Franklin Regional's offensive line. He's been a starting linebacker the past three seasons, and he led the Panthers with 139 tackles, 100 solo, and four sacks in 2016.

“The offensive line has a lot of potential,” Lauer said. “There are a lot of players battling for positions. The younger players have nice size, and they're learning every day.”

But it's on defense where Lauer stands out. Botta sees him as a possible down lineman in college.

“He brings stability, both on offense and defense,” Botta said. “He's the keystone on the offensive line. He's grown into a man over the four years. He came in here at 218, and now he's 250.

“He did his 300-yard test, and only half the team passed. He did it at linebacker, which really shocked me. I think a little of it was will power, and that's how he plays on the field, with a fierce aggressiveness, and the players rally around him on the defensive side. He's the key to this football team.”

Botta said Lauer came on defensively as a junior, especially after the McKeesport game.

“People knew about him last year,” Botta said. “Now they know of him. If I was playing him, I'd definitely concern myself with him and get people on him. People know he's the key to our defense.

“He's a football player and wants to be on the field because he knows his high school days are numbered. “

Lauer said the McKeesport game was memorable and enjoyable.

“I kind of went off that game,” Lauer said. “Things worked out well.

“It will be a little different this season. I'm sure people will game plan for me. I'm just going to do what I'm taught and read my keys.”

And if he plays the way he's capable of, Lauer shouldn't have any problems garnering bigger offers. At least that's what he's hoping for.

