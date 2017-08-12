Greensburg Salem QB Hoyle ready for more this season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jake Hoyle didn't start out as a quarterback even though his father and older brother played the position in high school.

He was a tight end and linebacker until his sophomore season at Greensburg Salem. That's when coach Dave Keefer asked him to switch positions on offense, and he has adapted well.

“My high school coaches asked me to try the position to help the team,” Hoyle said. “Things have worked out well.”

During his junior season, Hoyle rushed for 776 yards and 14 touchdowns and passed for 731 yards and 6 touchdowns. His success helped Greensburg Salem finish the season with four consecutive victories and a 5-5 record.

Hoyle has had a year to work with Golden Lions quarterbacks coach Casey Cavanaugh, and Keefer hopes his young quarterback becomes even more dangerous.

“Obviously, experience is huge with Jake,” Keefer said. “He was unsure about himself a year ago. Now, he anticipates his reads much better. His eyes go to the spots when he makes the reads.

“He's become accustom to the mesh points. Now, he's not worried about the mesh, he's worried about the read. Casey's done a good job teaching him. He's letting his natural abilities take over, and he's more confident in what he's doing. He's a much more difficult person to defend.”

Hoyle comes from a quarterback family.

His dad, Adam Bostick, was Jeannette's signal-caller in the late 70s. His brother, Adam, was a quarterback for Greensburg Salem in the early 2000s.

At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Hoyle also starts at inside linebacker for the Golden Lions, and he plays the quarterback position in a physical manner. Opposing tacklers aren't keen on hitting him.

“He's tough to bring down,” Keefer said. “Tacklers usually bounce off him. We brought him along slowly.

“Jake was more of a runner for us last year. He's worked hard in the offseason with Casey on how to read defenses and coverages. He'll be more of a thrower this year.”

Cavanaugh said: “Jake's come a million miles since he switched positions. He didn't get many reps as a sophomore, but he matured a lot last year. I think he'll be a force running the ball, and he's improved dramatically throwing the ball.

“He's worked hard to improve his mechanics, and he's a competitive kid. He enjoys being at the forefront of things. He can be as good as anyone that we've had here. He has the tools to be very good.”

Hoyle said playing the new position took time to master.

He tried to listen to his father explain things, but terminology was a lot older.

“I ended up teaching him the new terminology,” Hoyle said. “I listened to what he had to say. Last year, I had to adapt to the speed of the game. This year, I'm used to it. So hopefully, I'll do a lot better this year.

“The plan is for me to throw the ball more. Last year, I had trouble reading coverages. Running became more naturally, so we've been working on the passing game, and so far it's been looking good.”

Greensburg Salem, which opens the season Aug. 25 at rival Hempfield, runs a spread offense. Keefer's plan is to use Hoyle more as a dual threat.

“When I first started playing football, I played defense,” Hoyle said. “If I play in college, I'll probably be a linebacker or safety. That's what some of the college coaches have told me.”

And while a decision on his future plans is down the road, Hoyle's goal is getting Greensburg Salem in the playoffs and then a trip to Heinz Field for the WPIAL 4A Championship game.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.