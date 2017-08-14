Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Kennedy could be Jeannette's next great dual-threat quarterback
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Kyle Hodges | For the Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy throws a football during practice at Jeannette's McKee Stadium on August 9, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy prepares a pass against Franklin Regional in 7-on-7 football at Greater Latrobe Senior High School on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Robert Kennedy grew up watching Jeannette football games when Terrelle Pryor was bringing crowds to their feet and putting exclamation points on scoring drives for the Jayhawks during the program's most recent championship runs.

But Kennedy never imagined a day would come when he would be Jeannette's quarterback. That time is now, and he gets his shot this season.

The Jayhawks opened training camp Monday, and Kennedy is their guy.

"Honestly, I didn't really like football until I saw Pryor play," said Kennedy, who moves from wide receiver after leading the team in receiving last season. "I'd always go watch him. I liked how he stiff-armed guys. When he had people in his way, he'd just outrun them. I marveled at Pryor."

Jeannette has produced a number of other standout quarterbacks over the past decade, including Demetrious Cox and most recently, Gio Vonne Sanders. Kennedy (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) thinks he can follow in their footsteps.

His grandmother called him "Poogie" when he was a baby, and the nickname stuck. Kennedy is fine with the name but wants to go by another label: dual-threat quarterback — just like his predecessors.

"A lot of people around town have asked me how I like playing quarterback and if I am ready to take over (the position)," Kennedy said. "I love the pressure that comes with that."

Jeannette will have one its tallest teams in recent history, with 6-4 Marcus Barnes, 6-3 Tre Cunningham, and 6-2 Melik Gordon out wide. Kennedy can throw the ball 60 yards downfield. He just hasn't had to show his arm strength before.

Last year, Jeannette used balance to score touchdowns: short and long passes, sweeps and end-arounds that were jolted with bursts of speed.

This year, Kennedy said, teams will have to respect the deep ball.

"We'll be able to go over the top on a lot of teams," Kennedy said. "And with me and (Gordon), we should be able to run on anybody."

Kennedy, one of the team's strongest weightlifters, is eager to play defense, too. He will play safety and cornerback, utilizing his 4.5-second 40-yard dash speed and quick hands to bat down passes.

And how's this for goals?

"I want offensive and defensive player of the year in the conference," he said.

Colleges have been interested in Kennedy since last season when he caught 22 passes for 429 yards and rushed for 480 yards and eight scores. He has Division I offers from Albany, St. Francis (Pa.), Robert Morris and Howard.

"There may be a little pressure there, but he has seen what (Sanders) did for us and his strengths, plus the things he needed to work on," Jeannette coach Roy Hall said of Kennedy. "He's a leader. As a defensive coach, Poogie is the kind of QB you hate to see. He's done pretty well in 7-on-7's."

Jeannette runs the wing-T and option offenses, and Hall said Kennedy is the perfect quarterback for both.

"He can really throw the ball," Hall said. "He's been working on his touch. He'll throw a bullet on a 5-yard out. When they put nine in the box, we can let him throw. We could go back to the old run-and-shoot with some of the receivers we have."

Kennedy thinks Jeannette has a strong chance to challenge 13-time WPIAL champion Clairton, a team it has lost to five consecutive times, including in the last two Class A championship games.

"This will be the most competitive year for the (Eastern) conference," Kennedy said. "With us, Clairton and Imani Christian, it will be tough. Out of all the years, this is our best chance (at Clairton)."

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.