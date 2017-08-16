Big offensive line looks to pave way for Ligonier Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Everyone knows the Ligonier Valley football team has a lot of skilled players returning.

Back are wide receivers Aaron Tutino and Jackson Daugherty, who combined for 99 catches for 1,926 yards and 27 touchdowns, and running back Aaron Sheeder, who rushed for 774 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

Tutino had 55 catches for 1,183 yards and 18 scores, and Daugherty, who missed five games with a finger injury, had 44 catches for 783 yards and nine touchdowns.

But if you ask Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel what the strength of the offense is, he points to his big men.

The offensive line returns four starters from last year's squad that finished 14-1 and reached the PIAA Class 2A semifinals before losing to Southern Columbia, 31-27. The Rams were a play away from the state championship game.

That loss served as motivation, especially for the linemen who were in the weight room preparing for this season the day after that loss.

“The day after that game we immediately hit the weight room, and we immediately started pounding protein and carbs, getting bigger,” senior center Michael McVicker said. “We're completely ready for this season. We're ready to dominate the line of scrimmage.”

But anyone could have blocked for quarterback Collin Smith, now at West Virginia as a safety, right? Smith threw for 3,011 yards and 42 touchdowns and ran for 1,013 yards and 22 scores.

“Sure, losing Collin may affect the team. But it may not have the effect as much as people think,” McVicker said. “We're capable of holding the pocket for our new quarterback (sophomore Sam Sheeder) and dominating defensive lines to have a strong running game.”

McVicker, a three-year starter, said that showed at linemen challenges this summer. The Rams won the Pitt challenge and finished second at Norwin. McVicker was the first Ram to be named MVP at a team camp in Shippensburg.

“Winning those challenges definitely boosted our confidence level,” McVicker said. “We were already confident from the start. It just proved we're bigger and stronger this year. We won challenges we've never won before.”

McVicker, senior tackle Tyler Courtney, sophomore guard Michael Petrof and senior guard Rob Ray are the returning starters. Junior tackle Blake Bridge is the new starter, and senior Jacob Neiderhiser, senior Cole Peters and senior Hunter Jones will provide depth.

Jones has impressed his coach in practice, and Beitel said they need to get him on the field.

“I like the depth we have,” Beitel said. “We can keep guys fresh and play a physical style of ball. Keeping them fresh would be a great thing for us moving forward. The strength of our team in the future lies with the linemen.”

Beitel said he can definitely see the hard work of his linemen paying off on the practice field, especially on offensive.

“I like their ability to run block, get movement and finish their blocks,” Beitel said. “It's the best I've seen from them. They are the key right now. We're going to be as good as those guys are up front.”

One player who will benefit greatly from the experienced line is senior running back Aaron Sheeder. Beitel said he has had exceptional offseason and could challenge the school's rushing record of 1,481 yards by Ryan Torrence in 2012.

Ligonier Valley offensive line coach Corey Turcheck likes how this group has meshed.

“The play well together, and that comes from preparing themselves since December to this point,” Turcheck said. “It is show time for them, and their preparation has set the tone for this season. They're ready to go.”

Beitel added: “They know the level they have to play with against the likes of Dunmore and Southern Columbia. They saw their size and strength, and our guys took that on as a challenge in the off-season and we've risen up.

“Everyone has gained at least 15 pounds, and their strength is off the charts. Pound-for-pound and also in terms of raw strength, they are the strongest offensive line I've had in my 14 years of coaching.”

Beitel said every one of them benches at least 300 pounds and at least 500 in the squat.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.