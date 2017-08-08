WPIAL football conference preview: Class 6A Northern Seven

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The favorite

Pine-Richland (7-5 overall, 4-2 Northern Seven in 2016)

After losing to Central in the semifinals last season, the Rams are poised to rebound in a big way, with nine starters back on both sides of the ball. Led by one of the nation's top quarterbacks, Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland gained RB Kenny White, a 1,000-yard rusher who transferred from West Allegheny. The Rams also return all-conference players in WR Ray Falcone and kicker Vittorio Orsini, as well as RB Jordan Crawford and junior tackle Andrew Kristofic (6-foot-6, 250 pounds), who has Pitt and Michigan State among his growing list of college offers.

The contenders

Central Catholic (14-2, 6-0)

The WPIAL champion Vikings were one victory away from claiming a fifth PIAA championship last season, losing to St. Joseph's Prep in the state title game. They return a decorated quarterback in Troy Fisher (1,754 yards, 22 TDs), as well as senior Division I prospect Khalil Weathers at WR/DB. The defense will be anchored by senior lineman David Green.

North Allegheny (9-3, 5-1)

Luke Trueman takes over at quarterback for North Allegheny, which returns a few experienced skill players, including Turner White, who ran for 382 yards and eight scores and was the Tigers' second-leading receiver last season. The Tigers also gained junior WR/DB Joey Porter Jr. (21-403 yards, 10 TDs) in the offseason after he transferred from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

Seneca Valley (8-4, 3-3)

Senior LB Gabe Miller and junior lineman Drew Robertson return to anchor a Raiders defense that held teams to 28.2 points per game en route to the WPIAL championship game. New coach Ron Butschle will have to replace QB Jack Cook, leading receiver Payton Skalos and leading rusher Hank Royal.

Penn Hills (4-6, 2-4)

Coach John LeDonne left Shaler to guide Penn Hills and its talented crop of skill players, including WR Julian Major, RB Terry Smith and RB Tim Smith. Junior Hollis Mathis takes over at QB.

Butler (2-7, 1-5)

Butler will lean on lineman Jake Kradel, a Pitt recruit, to help boost an offense that averaged 15.4 points last season.

Shaler (0-10, 0-6)

The Titans allowed 43 points per game last season while scoring 4.8 against a rugged conference schedule. They will be led by coach Jim Ryan, who was hired in June.

Players to watch

David Green

Central Catholic, sr., DL

A 6-2, 265-pound defensive end and three-star recruit, Green counts Pitt, WVU, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and Rutgers among his dozen scholarship offers.

Phil Jurkovec

Pine-Richland, sr., QB

The Notre Dame recruit threw for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 481 and eight scores last season despite playing only six games. He suffered a thumb injury in a Week 6 loss to Central Catholic. The four-star recruit is the No. 5-rated QB prospect in the nation.

Jake Kradel

Butler, sr., OL/DL

The 6-4, 270-pound first-team all-conference tackle committed to Pitt in May. The three-star recruit is the 13th-rated prospect in the state by Rivals.

Julian Major

Penn Hills, sr., WR

A Michigan State commit, Major caught 31 passes for 433 yards and scored seven touchdowns for a Penn Hills offense that averaged 33.1 points.

Kenny White

Pine-Richland, sr., RB/DB

A three-star prospect, White transferred from West Allegheny, where he ran for 1,201 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Games to watch

9.8 Central Catholic at North Allegheny

This midseason matchup will give one of the powerhouses an edge in the standings.

9.29 Central Catholic at Pine-Richland

The Vikings won a pair of meetings last season, including a victory in the semifinals.

10.27 Pine-Richland at North Allegheny

Available tickets will be scarce for the regular-season finale at Newman Stadium that likely will play a big role in where each team is seeded for the playoffs.

Fast facts

• Central Catholic scored more than 40 points 14 times in '16.

• All four semifinalists last season resided in the Northern Seven: Central Catholic, Seneca Valley, Pine-Richland and North Allegheny.