WPIAL football conference preview: Class 5A Allegheny 9

The favorite

West Allegheny (13-1 overall, 8-0 Allegheny 9 in 2016)

Though standout skill players Kenny White (Pine-Richland), a Division I-bound defensive back, and all-conference WR Brandon Lipford (Montour) transferred and six other first-team all-conference players graduated, the defending WPIAL Class 5A champion Indians have plenty of talent remaining. Back is senior linebacker Anthony Dellovade, along with junior tight end Mateo Vandamia, senior center Zach Hoge and senior RB/LB Will Weber, who ran for 436 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The contenders

Woodland Hills (9-3, 7-1)

Longtime coach George Novak retired in the offseason, and after assistant Kevin Murray was hired and abruptly resigned on Tuesday, the Wolverines are looking to maintain stability under interim coach Tim Bostard, a former assistant. On the field, they will be led by senior tackle Devega Byrd, a first-team all-conference pick. But seven other all-conference grads will be missed. Senior RB/DB Rodney Dennard also returns.

Upper St. Clair (6-4, 6-2)

Senior QB Jack Hansberry returns to guide the Panthers' offense after throwing for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 TDs. Senior WR Domenic Cepullio (27-339 yards, 6 TDs) also returns, and seniors Dante Grecco and Philip Elias will anchor the offensive line. Junior Colin McLinden earned second-team all-conference honors at linebacker.

North Hills (6-5, 5-3)

Junior multi-purpose back Tyler Brennan scored eight times and returns as a valuable weapon for the North Hills offense, which averaged 24.3 points before falling to West Allegheny in the WPIAL quarterfinals. Nick Santucci could be under center after serving as the primary ball-carrier, gaining more than 800 yards with 13 TDs.

Fox Chapel (5-5, 4-4)

QB Nick Gizzo (887 rushing yards, 14 TDs) and first-team all-conference tailback Micah Morris, both seniors, return to pace a Fox Chapel offense that scored 216 points in the final five games last season.

Moon (3-6, 3-5)

First-year coach Ryan Linn inherits a team that earned wins over Hampton, CV and Baldwin last season. The Tigers return second-team all-conference QB Cole Konieczka (90-168, 1,101 yards, 8 TDs). Senior punter Nick Sebastian was a first-team all-conference pick, and tackle Nick Kotok is an Army commit.

Chartiers Valley (3-7, 2-6)

First-year coach Dan Knause returns seven starters on offense and six on defense. The group will be led by senior QB Reed Bruggeman, junior lineman James Lang and senior RB Steve Alauzen.

Baldwin (2-7, 1-7)

Loren Cooley, a former assistant coach at Clairton, Plum and Gateway, replaced Pete Wagner and hopes to give Baldwin its first winning season since '03.

Hampton (0-10, 0-8)

Senior QB Ross Andersson returns to lead Hampton, which is riding an 11-game losing skid.

Players to watch

Anthony Dellovade

West Allegheny, sr., TE/ILB

Duquesne and Youngstown State have offered West A's tackling machine in the middle. Dellovade had 119 stops and five forced fumbles last season.

Nick Kotok

Moon, sr., OT/DT

Kotok (6-foot-4, 260), who committed to Army in June, will help anchor the line for the Tigers. He also had interest from the Ivy League.

Micah Morris

Fox Chapel, sr., RB/DT

At 6-2, 230 pounds, Morris is a big back who gained 1,294 yards and scored 13 times.

Games to watch

9.1 USC at North Hills

This Week 1 test will have an early-season impact on the Allegheny 9 standings.

10.20 Woodland Hills at West Allegheny

The Indians earned a 52-13 win last season at the Wolvarena, a rare blowout on the Wolverines home turf, and also won 35-7 in the WPIAL semifinals.

10.27 West A at Moon

The former Parkway Conference rivals will square off in the regular-season finale, possibly as a tune-up for the playoffs.

Fast facts

• After losing its first five games last season, Fox Chapel went on a 5-0 run but fell just short of a playoff berth.

• West Allegheny claimed its eighth WPIAL title in 2017, posting four shutouts overall.

— Bill Hartlep