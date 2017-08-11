Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

WPIAL football conference preview: Class 5A Big East 9
Bill Hartlep | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
McKeesport running back Carlinos Acie dives past Gateway's Jeremiah Josephs for extra yardage on a run during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal game at Norwin Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2016, in North Huntingdon. McKeesport beat Gateway, 41-38, scoring on the last play of the game.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
Penn-Trafford's Logan Hawkins (66) celebrates as time expires against Pine-Richland during the WPIAL Class AAAA football semifinal on Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, at Penn Hills High School. Penn-Trafford won 38-34.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Gateway quarterback Brady Walker pushes past McKeesport defenders to score on a fourth quarter touchdown during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal game at Norwin Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2016, in North Huntingdon. McKeesport beat Gateway, 41-38, scoring on the last play of the game.

Updated 8 minutes ago

The favorite

McKeesport (9-3 overall, 6-2 Big East 9 in 2016)

McKeesport was one win away from capturing its first WPIAL title since 2005. Third-year coach Matt Miller returns a bevy of talent from that runner-up team, which lost to West Allegheny at Heinz Field. The group includes senior RB/DB Carlinos Acie, a two-year starter who was second-team all-conference; as well as senior QB/DB John Harper, who counts Kent State among his college offers. Senior RB/LB Layton Jordan also returns after rushing for 670 yards and six scores.

The contenders

Armstrong (9-2, 7-1)

Conference champion Armstrong will miss WPIAL single-season rushing leader Zane Dudek (2,955 yards, 42 TDs), but will still have senior Nate Baillie, a first-team all-conference lineman, to run behind. He also made 60 tackles at defensive end. Senior Dawson Porter, who missed last season with an injury, will be the starting QB.

Franklin Regional (7-3, 6-2)

Franklin Regional's offense will be led by junior QB Adam Rudzinski, who will have targets in seniors Nate Leopold (13-186 yards) and Tyrese Kohlman (5-65). Leopold and Steven Johns will share the running duties. The Panthers return only one starting offensive lineman, senior center Bryce Lauer, who had 139 tackles on defense.

Penn-Trafford (7-3, 5-3)

After narrowly missing the postseason last year, the Warriors return experienced quarterback Cam Laffoon, a senior who threw for 1,641 yards and 18 TDs. Also back are all-conference senior linemen Will Mayr (6-1, 240) and Logan Hawkins (6-2, 270).

Gateway (7-5, 5-3)

Gateway averaged 33.2 points last season and that number could go up with the return of veteran dual-threat senior quarterback Brady Walker and junior receiver Courtney Jackson (30-511 yards, 8 TDs).

Kiski Area (4-6, 4-4)

Senior RB Ross Greece (197-1,044 yards, 15 TDs) leads the Kiski Area offense under first-year coach Sam Albert. Greece also will line up at linebacker with juniors Drew Biss, Dane Fitzsimmons and Troy Kuhn.

Plum (2-7, 2-6)

Plum, which started 0-6 last season, will be led by senior RB/LB Corey Thomas, a second-team all-conference selection.

Latrobe (1-9, 1-7)

After leading the Wildcats in receiving last season (45-702 yards, 10 TDs), senior Jason Armstrong takes over at QB. He was a first-team all-conference receiver last season and is receiving Division I FCS interest.

Connellsville (1-9, 0-8)

First-year coach Marko Thomas, a former standout at Penn-Trafford and Geneva, is hoping to shore up a defense that allowed 45 points per game. Thomas is Connellsville's eighth coach in 17 seasons.

Players to watch

Carlinos Acie

McKeesport, sr., RB/DB

Acie, who has offers from the Ivy League and military academies, ran for 564 yards and 10 TDs for the WPIAL runners-up.

Logan Hawkins

Penn-Trafford, sr., OL/DL

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Akron recruit hasn't missed a game in two years. He had 43 tackles and eight sacks in '16.

Brady Walker

Gateway, sr., QB

A third-year starter, the 6-1, 180-pound QB threw for 2,820 yards and 28 TDs to earn first-team all-conference honors. He also ran for nearly 500 yards.

Games to watch

9.15 Armstrong at Gateway

The Gators avenged a 35-21 Week 3 loss at Armstrong with a 38-20 win in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

10.6 Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional

Franklin Regional edged the nearby rival Warriors, 21-16, last season as part of a seven-game winning streak.

10.20 McKeesport at Gateway

The longtime rivals are preseason favorites in Class 5A and likely will play for playoff positioning.

Fast facts

• Penn-Trafford started 5-0 last season before losing to Gateway, Franklin Regional and Armstrong in consecutive weeks.

• Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta is entering his 23rd year.

• Former McKeesport coach George Smith was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame this spring.

— Bill Hartlep

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.