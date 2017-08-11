WPIAL football conference preview: Class 5A Big East 9

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The favorite

McKeesport (9-3 overall, 6-2 Big East 9 in 2016)

McKeesport was one win away from capturing its first WPIAL title since 2005. Third-year coach Matt Miller returns a bevy of talent from that runner-up team, which lost to West Allegheny at Heinz Field. The group includes senior RB/DB Carlinos Acie, a two-year starter who was second-team all-conference; as well as senior QB/DB John Harper, who counts Kent State among his college offers. Senior RB/LB Layton Jordan also returns after rushing for 670 yards and six scores.

The contenders

Armstrong (9-2, 7-1)

Conference champion Armstrong will miss WPIAL single-season rushing leader Zane Dudek (2,955 yards, 42 TDs), but will still have senior Nate Baillie, a first-team all-conference lineman, to run behind. He also made 60 tackles at defensive end. Senior Dawson Porter, who missed last season with an injury, will be the starting QB.

Franklin Regional (7-3, 6-2)

Franklin Regional's offense will be led by junior QB Adam Rudzinski, who will have targets in seniors Nate Leopold (13-186 yards) and Tyrese Kohlman (5-65). Leopold and Steven Johns will share the running duties. The Panthers return only one starting offensive lineman, senior center Bryce Lauer, who had 139 tackles on defense.

Penn-Trafford (7-3, 5-3)

After narrowly missing the postseason last year, the Warriors return experienced quarterback Cam Laffoon, a senior who threw for 1,641 yards and 18 TDs. Also back are all-conference senior linemen Will Mayr (6-1, 240) and Logan Hawkins (6-2, 270).

Gateway (7-5, 5-3)

Gateway averaged 33.2 points last season and that number could go up with the return of veteran dual-threat senior quarterback Brady Walker and junior receiver Courtney Jackson (30-511 yards, 8 TDs).

Kiski Area (4-6, 4-4)

Senior RB Ross Greece (197-1,044 yards, 15 TDs) leads the Kiski Area offense under first-year coach Sam Albert. Greece also will line up at linebacker with juniors Drew Biss, Dane Fitzsimmons and Troy Kuhn.

Plum (2-7, 2-6)

Plum, which started 0-6 last season, will be led by senior RB/LB Corey Thomas, a second-team all-conference selection.

Latrobe (1-9, 1-7)

After leading the Wildcats in receiving last season (45-702 yards, 10 TDs), senior Jason Armstrong takes over at QB. He was a first-team all-conference receiver last season and is receiving Division I FCS interest.

Connellsville (1-9, 0-8)

First-year coach Marko Thomas, a former standout at Penn-Trafford and Geneva, is hoping to shore up a defense that allowed 45 points per game. Thomas is Connellsville's eighth coach in 17 seasons.

Players to watch

Carlinos Acie

McKeesport, sr., RB/DB

Acie, who has offers from the Ivy League and military academies, ran for 564 yards and 10 TDs for the WPIAL runners-up.

Logan Hawkins

Penn-Trafford, sr., OL/DL

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Akron recruit hasn't missed a game in two years. He had 43 tackles and eight sacks in '16.

Brady Walker

Gateway, sr., QB

A third-year starter, the 6-1, 180-pound QB threw for 2,820 yards and 28 TDs to earn first-team all-conference honors. He also ran for nearly 500 yards.

Games to watch

9.15 Armstrong at Gateway

The Gators avenged a 35-21 Week 3 loss at Armstrong with a 38-20 win in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

10.6 Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional

Franklin Regional edged the nearby rival Warriors, 21-16, last season as part of a seven-game winning streak.

10.20 McKeesport at Gateway

The longtime rivals are preseason favorites in Class 5A and likely will play for playoff positioning.

Fast facts

• Penn-Trafford started 5-0 last season before losing to Gateway, Franklin Regional and Armstrong in consecutive weeks.

• Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta is entering his 23rd year.

• Former McKeesport coach George Smith was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame this spring.

— Bill Hartlep