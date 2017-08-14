WPIAL football conference preview: Class 3A Beaver Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The favorite

Aliquippa (10-3 overall, 5-1 Beaver Valley in 2016)

Aliquippa's success is unmatched in the modern day era of WPIAL football. The Quips have made nine straight trips to the championship game, claiming four of the program's 16 titles in that span. Led by four-star prospect Kwantel Raines, it will be tough to stop last season's WPIAL runner-up. Also back are senior defensive tackle Dajour Fisher, junior tailback Avante McKenzie and senior linebacker Tariq Jones, all first-team all-conference selections.

The contenders

Beaver Falls (13-1, 5-1)

Beaver Falls captured its first PIAA title a year ago but has had plenty of turnover since. Coach Ryan Matsook resigned, and many of the team's top players graduated, including RB/WR Derrell Carter and QB Austin French. RB Malik Shepherd transferred to Aliquippa, but was ruled ineligible by WPIAL and PIAA board members. Senior RB Torian Leak returns after rushing for 602 yards and 12 scores.

Beaver (7-2, 4-2)

The Bobcats will miss the conference's offensive MVP, Darius Wise, who totaled more than 2,300 yards of dynamic offense between running and passing before heading to Colorado State. Beaver has a special teams weapon in senior kicker Will Connelly, who will walk-on at Pitt after a first-team all-conference junior season.

Central Valley (7-4, 4-2)

Back to lead the Warriors is the conference's first-team all-conference QB, Nico Battisti, who threw for 992 yards and ran for 623 last season. Senior RB Danny Santia (112-623 yards, 14 TDs) also returns after earning first-team all-conference laurels.

Quaker Valley (5-4, 2-4)

Jerry Veshio has been coach of the Quakers for a little more than a week after the abrupt resignation of John Tortorea. QV will build around senior first-team all-conference WR/DB Isaiah McNair, who ran for 187 yards and caught 34 passes for 519 yards, scoring five times.

Hopewell (5-5, 1-5)

Hopewell started 5-0 last season but finished on a five-game losing streak and missed the playoffs. The Vikings return DE Doah Drudy and DB Tyler Sabo, seniors who were honorable mention all-conference.

Ellwood City (0-9, 0-6)

Ellwood City is under the direction of first-year coach Nick Hand, who inherits four returning starters on offense and six on defense. He will lean on WR Luca Botti, RB Rick Pitrelli, FB Toby Kelly and DE Jonathan Jefferson.

Players to watch

Nico Battisti

Central Valley, sr., QB/LB

A third-year starter, Battisti is a dual-threat QB who completed 70 percent of his passes last season (55 for 78).

M.J. Devonshire Jr.

Aliquippa, jr., RB/DB

A premier prospect in the Class of 2019, Devonshire Jr. has offers from Oregon State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Kwantel Raines

Aliquippa, sr., QB/DB

The WPIAL's most sought-after recruit, Raines released a top five that includes Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Florida and Kentucky.

Bryce Ramer

Beaver, sr., OL/DL

A Virginia recruit, the 6-5, 300-pound two-way lineman will help Beaver compete for a coveted playoff berth.

Games to watch

9.2 Beaver Falls at Aliquippa

A big crowd is expect at the Pit for this rivalry tilt. The Quips controlled the regular-season meeting last year 44-13 but fell in the WPIAL title game 35-22.

9.8 Aliquippa at Beaver

Beaver gained an edge in the conference standings with a 28-14 win last season.

10.20 Central Valley at Aliquippa

The conference title could very well be on the line in this Week 8 matchup at the Pit. The Quips won 22-14 last season.

Fast facts

• Aliquippa's Raines (6-2, 200) has offers from 25 Division I FBS schools and is the No. 21-ranked DB prospect in the nation according to Rivals.

• Beaver Falls has won four WPIAL championships (1928, '60, '84, 2016).

• Central Valley is entering its eighth season after Center and Monaca merged. The Warriors won the WPIAL title over Montour their first season.

— Bill Hartlep