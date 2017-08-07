Quaker Valley football coach Tortorea resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley's football players arrived Monday for the first day of official practices, but none of them had any idea the news they were about to receive.

John Tortorea, the Quakers' coach for the past six seasons, resigned Friday, which athletic director Mike Mastroianni confirmed Monday. Jerry Veshio, the school's longtime track coach, former athletic director and football coach from 1984-86, will serve as interim head coach for the duration of the season.

Mastroianni would not elaborate on Tortorea's decision to step down, adding only that the coach also had resigned his job with the district as the high school's dean of student discipline.

“John made a late and tough decision to resign last week. It seemed like it was a very tough decision for him and something difficult,” Mastroianni said.

“Us being up against the time frame we had with everything getting started today, we had to put together the best plan for the team going forward. We scrambled to get things together, but we're fortunate to have someone of Jerry's qualifications who is able to step in.”

Mastroianni said most of the coaching staff has remained intact, which should help lessen the effect of the unexpected move. Players were informed of the coaching change when they arrived for practice Monday, just 18 days before the season opener at home against Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic on Aug. 25.

Tortorea could not be reached for comment Monday. In six years at Quaker Valley, he compiled a 30-28 record and led the team to the 2013 WPIAL Class AA quarterfinals.

Veshio's track teams have won a combined nine WPIAL titles during his tenure. He was the school's athletic director until the 2007-08 school year, when he helped Mastroianni transition into the job he has held since.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.